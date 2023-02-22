The organization looking to create a veterans memorial in Bloomington is seeking help from the state to fund its $700,000 project.

Representatives from Bloomington Remembers Veterans discussed its fundraising efforts during a Bloomington City Council meeting in January, and noted the city’s legislative representatives are assisting with a request for $350,000 from the state toward a project destined for the east lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza.

