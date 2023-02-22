The organization looking to create a veterans memorial in Bloomington is seeking help from the state to fund its $700,000 project.
Representatives from Bloomington Remembers Veterans discussed its fundraising efforts during a Bloomington City Council meeting in January, and noted the city’s legislative representatives are assisting with a request for $350,000 from the state toward a project destined for the east lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza.
The plan for a multi-faceted memorial had been targeted for a November 2023 completion, but the organization’s fundraising efforts and request for state funding suggest the memorial won’t see fruition until 2024.
As of early January, Bloomington Remembers Veterans had collected $146,000 toward the project, according to Duane Brinkman, the organization’s treasurer. The funding has come from a variety of sources, including over $57,000 from military service club donations, over $56,000 from business donations, nearly $10,000 from the sale of memorial dog tags, over $9,000 from fundraising events and outreach, nearly $8,600 from individual donors and $5,000 through foundation grants, he explained.
Although the project has been estimated at $700,000, the organization is aiming to raise $750,000 to cover any additional costs that are incurred during construction of the project, according to Mike Dardis, the vice president of the organization’s board of directors.
The project is conceived as a series of experiences embedded on a path that will serve to honor, remember and share the stories of Bloomington’s veterans and their families. It features two symbolic walking paths, one for the veteran and the other for the family. The paths meet at a flagpole flying the American and prisoner-of-war flags, which may serve as a backdrop for community activities and gatherings.
Dog tags identifying Bloomington veterans may be purchased for $350. Each tag will include a QR code that can be scanned with a mobile device and link to a page on the Bloomington Remembers Veterans website. That page will share a video story from the veteran or the veteran’s family, as well as additional information unique to each veteran.
If state bonding contributes $350,000 to the project, that would account for nearly half the project cost. The organization is attempting to raise 20% of the cost through the sale of dog tags and anticipates other fundraising categories would account for 5-10% of the total cost, Brinkman noted.
The fundraising goal is lofty, but Dardis noted that the project cost is comparable to expenditures in other cities for a memorial. Richfield’s project came at a comparable amount in 2013, while Eden Prairie and Edina developed $500,000 projects for their memorials in 2007 and 2015, respectively. A St. Peter memorial created in 2018 cost $610,000, he said.
The organization set out to establish a memorial in 2018, but its fundraising efforts were paused in response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Support for the organization’s fundraising has been steady, Dardis said.
Although the organization is requesting state funding this year, it is not a bonding year at the Legislature. There’s a chance a bonding bill will be presented, but if not, the fate of the organization’s request would be determined in 2024, Mayor Tim Busse explained.
