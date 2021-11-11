It’s overdue, some would say, but the project has plenty of ambition and support behind it.
Bloomington Remembers Veterans, a nonprofit organization aiming to establish a veterans memorial in the city, is about to take many months of pandemic-delayed planning and spring into action with a campaign determined to raise $750,000 for a memorial on the grounds of Bloomington Civic Plaza.
The biggest suburb in the southwest metro doesn’t have an all-purpose memorial of its own, and it was the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War that spurred a group of volunteers to spearhead the project they see as a way to honor veterans, educate residents about the role of the military during both war and peacetime, and recognize the families of those who have served their country in the armed forces.
“We wanted to have a respectful, attractive, meaningful memorial that would address all those aspects,” said Mike Dardis, a Vietnam veteran, resident of Bloomington for more than 45 years and the vice president of Bloomington Remembers Veterans.
Members of the planning committee for a ceremony recognizing the veterans of the Vietnam War in 2017 discussed the lack of a veterans memorial recognizing the contributions of many Bloomington residents. Beyond the 50th anniversary ceremony, they turned their collective efforts toward establishing a memorial, and formed their nonprofit organization in 2018, Dardis explained.
Agreeing that a memorial was needed may not have taken much effort, but the volunteers that carried over from the Vietnam anniversary had to determine and agree upon the type and location for a memorial, all before perhaps the most significant challenge of the project, raising money for it.
Planned for the east lawn of Civic Plaza, the project is conceived as a series of experiences embedded on a path that will serve to honor, remember and share the stories of Bloomington’s veterans and their families. It features two symbolic walking paths, one for the veteran and the other for the family. The paths meet at a flagpole flying the American and Prisoner-of-War flags, which may serve as a backdrop for community activities and gatherings.
Although the volunteers had basic criteria for what the memorial should include, the group solicited 24 concept proposals for a memorial, narrowed the proposal down to the four that best reflected the goals of the planning committee and commissioned detailed plans to consider, Dardis explained.
The planning committee preferred the proposal submitted by the Leo A. Daly architecture firm, which has designed the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., and local memorials including the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial in St. Paul. The committee considered several sites as a possible landing space for the memorial, and liked the idea of having it near Civic Plaza, where parking and amenities are available, as is the land necessary to host the memorial, Dardis explained.
Although the organization is working with the city to create the memorial, it will be funded entirely through private donations, he noted.
And with the pieces in place, the fundraising begins in earnest in the coming weeks, according to Terry Collins, president of Bloomington Remembers Veterans.
Collins is an anomaly of the volunteer-driven effort of the organization. He’s an Eden Prairie resident, and he’s not a veteran. But he has worked in senior services, and was working about 70% of his time in Bloomington, largely with the senior community through Creekside Community Center.
As the son of a Navy veteran who served during World War II and the father of a Marine, Collins joined the effort to honor Vietnam veterans four years ago. He has continued working toward the organization’s new goal, and said his role is to oversee the organizational efforts and help facilitate the conversations with the leaders of companies and organizations that can help fund the project, he explained.
The project is more than a year behind where the organization’s volunteers thought it would be, due to the pandemic. With many businesses struggling, particularly during the summer of 2020, Bloomington Remembers Veterans needed to put its plan on pause. “We made the tough decision to back off,” Collins said.
As the organization prepares to ramp up its fundraising, Collins has set a lofty goal for the first quarter of 2022. He is aiming to raise half of the $750,000 in the next five months. “It can be done,” he said. “We’re talking to the right people. I think we can make this happen.”
Bloomington Remembers Veterans has spent recent months raising awareness of the project and connecting with the community leaders that can help raise donations, large and small, toward the memorial. If the organization can meet its ambitious goal, the memorial could be dedicated by late summer or early fall of 2023, according to Collins.
Information about the project is available online at bloomingtonveteransmemorial.org.
