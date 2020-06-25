A group gathered in a southeast Bloomington neighborhood is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old Bloomington boy and taking his necklace.
The victim was walking along the 2300 block of East Old Shakopee Road at approximately 6 p.m. June 16 when he crossed paths with a group of approximately 10 males. The victim said that the group approached him and asked him if he had ever been in a fight. The group then began to assault him, but he was able to flee the scene, and ran to a nearby apartment building, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
A 63-year-old woman told police officers responding to the incident that she heard the commotion from inside her apartment and looked outside to see the assault. She went outside to intervene, and the perpetrators ran off, Bitney said.
Another witness reported that it appeared one of the perpetrators dropped a cellphone while fleeing the scene, which was recovered. The phone was being examined, but its owner had not been identified as of last week, Bitney noted.
The victim, who had bumps and bruises, said that his necklace had been ripped off his neck during the incident, Bitney added.
Assault arrests
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested following a report that he assaulted his former girlfriend in her Bloomington apartment.
Police officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Heritage Hills Drive at approximately 7:30 a.m. June 12 after the victim called 911 to report that she had been attacked by the suspect.
The victim reported that she had dated the suspect for eight months, but they had not been dating since last year. They had been talking the previous evening, however, and she agreed to meet with him, which resulted in him staying the night at her apartment. When she declined his persistent sexual advances that morning, she asked him to leave. At that point, he became angry, according to Bitney.
The suspect initially began searching her possessions, as if he were looking for something of value to take. She told him she was going to call 911, to which the suspect allegedly threatened to kill her. She said she was holding her phone, and he knocked it out of her hand, then became physical with her. He pushed her down to the floor, then began to choke her from behind. The victim was unable to breathe, but did not lose consciousness before the suspect released his grip and fled the building, Bitney explained.
Based upon the description given at the scene, other officers were able to locate the suspect, who had left the apartment complex on foot, a few blocks away, where he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault with strangulation, fifth-degree domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
In a separate incident, police officers did not have to search for another domestic assault suspect before he was arrested in a Bloomington hotel room two days later.
Police officers were dispatched to Extended Stay America, 7956 Lyndale Ave., at approximately 7 p.m. June 14. They met with a 37-year-old Maplewood woman in the lobby, who appeared to be intoxicated and was reluctant to talk to the officers. She indicated that there had been an argument about her children, but provided few details, Bitney said.
A witness was able to provide additional details. The 22-year-old Apple Valley woman said that she had heard screaming from the hallway of the hotel and looked out into the hallway to see the victim lying on the floor, halfway in a hotel room and halfway in the hall. A male was standing over her and punching her. He then grabbed the woman around the throat with his hands. As the woman fought back, the suspect let go but punched her again. At that point, other witnesses in the building yelled at the man to stop, so he dragged the victim into the hallway and shut the hotel room door, Bitney explained.
The Apple Valley woman then went to help the victim to the hotel lobby and to call the police, he added.
Officers went to the hotel room where the incident took place. They made contact with a 44-year-old St. Paul man who denied that he choked the victim. Based upon the report and signs of injury to the victim, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault with strangulation. During a search following his arrest, suspected cocaine was found in his wallet, resulting in his booking on suspicion of narcotics possession, according to Bitney.
Statements taken during the investigation indicate that the suspect may have been angry that the victim was siding with her children’s father in a dispute, Bitney noted.
Too much noise
Two men who appeared to be collecting metal from a construction site were arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary and property damage.
Police officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Lyndale Avenue at 1:45 a.m. June 12 in response to a report of noise coming from the construction site, which appeared to be occupied. Officers set up a perimeter and watched as two men exited the property through an entrance gate, at which point they were detained without incident, Bitney said.
Inside the construction site, officers found copper pipes and wires that were piled together and appeared to have been stripped out of a building under construction. Hacksaws and other blades were also found at the scene, Bitney noted.
A 31-year-old Farmington man and a 56-year-old man with no permanent address, who were not authorized to work at the site, were arrested. The Farmington man initially gave a false name, resulting in his also being booked for providing false information to a police officer, Bitney said.
One of the men had a car key in his pocket, and a search of the area determined that the key belonged to a vehicle parked at Candlewood Suites in Richfield, on the opposite side of Interstate 494 from the construction site. A Home Depot shopping cart full of pipes and wiring was next to the vehicle, which was impounded. Inside the vehicle, officers found a variety of credit cards and cellphones, drug paraphernalia, power tools and saws and a catalytic converter that appeared to have been cut off the underside of a vehicle, Bitney explained.
