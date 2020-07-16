Nine people were arrested in connection with an assault of a Bloomington restaurant manager, including seven juveniles.
Police officers were dispatched on a report that a manager of IHOP, 2231 Killebrew Drive, was being assaulted at approximately 5:45 a.m. July 9. The 37-year-old manager had confronted the group in the parking lot of the restaurant, as they had left without paying their entire bill. During the confrontation, the man ended up inside a 2016 Toyota Camry, which the suspects drove across the street onto Mall of America property, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
Officers responding to the report found the car and seven occupants standing outside of it. The employee reported that he was assaulted after being forced into the vehicle. Two people who fled the vehicle prior to officers arriving at the scene were located blocks away, Hartley noted.
All nine individuals were transported to the Bloomington Police Department. A 21-year-old San Diego man was booked and held on probable cause aiding and abetting robbery, and was transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, according to Hartley.
Two juvenile males from Minneapolis were held and transported to juvenile detention on probable cause robbery, he added.
A 19-year-old Mendota Heights woman was booked and released, pending charges, as were five juvenile females. Released were a 17-year-old San Diego girl, a 16-year-old Brooklyn Center girl, a 16-year-old Renton, Washington, girl, a 15-year-old Mendota Heights girl and a 14-year-old San Diego girl, Hartley noted. The victim was treated at Fairview Southdale Hospital for minor injuries, he added.
Failed getaway
Two people were arrested following a report of a forged check and a police pursuit that never really began.
Police officers were dispatched to Premier Bank, 500 W. 98th St., at approximately 2:20 p.m. July 7 for a report that a man was attempting to cash a forged check through the bank’s drive-thru lane. An officer responding to the report found the suspect’s 2017 Lexus RX 350 still parked in the drive-thru and pulled up behind it. The suspect immediately drove off, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Driving over a curb, the suspect attempted to flee through the nearby M Health Fairview Clinic parking lot, out of site of the officer. The officer assumed that the suspect reached Lyndale Avenue, but another officer responding to the incident saw that the vehicle had crashed in the clinic’s parking lot, and the driver was attempting to flee the scene. A female passenger was also fleeing the vehicle, Bitney noted.
Officers were able to detain both the driver and passenger, who were arrested at the scene. The woman claimed that she was simply looking at the crash scene and had not been with the driver, but a witness at the scene identified her as having been in the vehicle, Bitney said.
The driver, a 28-year-old St. Paul man, had attempted to cash a $700 check, and had called the bank prior to his arrival in an effort to verify that the checking account associated with the check has sufficient funds. The inquiry was suspicious, and when the suspect arrived at the bank, the identification he presented with the check didn’t appear to match him. A call to the bank associated with the checking account, and a subsequent inquiry with the account holder, determined that the check was a forgery, prompting Premier bank to call the police, Bitney explained.
The suspect claimed to have swallowed narcotics prior to his arrest, so he was taken to a hospital for an examination before being booked at the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of check forgery, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen automobile and outstanding warrants, Bitney said.
The vehicle turned out to have been reported stolen in Edina, and was displaying license plates stolen in Minneapolis. Inside the vehicle, officers found books of checks from accounts that were not in the suspects’ names, other assorted checks, keys that didn’t belong to the Lexus, a temporary registration tag from a vehicle that had been reported stolen and drug paraphernalia, according to Bitney.
The 24-year-old passenger with no permanent address was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Stolen vehicle
A 41-year-old Oakdale man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft after the owner left the vehicle idling outside a Bloomington hotel.
Police officers were dispatched to Quality Inn and Suites, 814 E. American Blvd., at approximately 11:20 a.m. July 4. A 29-year-old Minneapolis man reported that his 2001 Ford Taurus had been stolen. He had left the vehicle running outside the entrance to the hotel as he went inside to retrieve items. When he returned, the vehicle was gone, Bitney said.
The vehicle was quickly spotted blocks away by a patrol officer, in the parking lot of another Bloomington hotel. The suspect was driving, and the officer followed it while waiting for additional officers to assist with a traffic stop. Spotting an officer following him, the suspect began to drive off. The officer attempted to disable the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, but was unable to do so. The suspect drove east on American Boulevard, reaching a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour, Bitney said.
At 24th Avenue the officer attempted another PIT maneuver. With officers in the vicinity to assist, the suspect was unable to drive away. The driver was then arrested using high-risk procedures to do so, Bitney explained.
In addition to vehicle theft, the suspect was booked for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and riving after revocation.
Robbery arrest
A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of robbery at Mall of America, accused of assaulting a mall employee and attempting to take a cash drawer from the man. Police officers arrested the suspect inside the mall, as a mall security personnel tracked the man through the building until officers were able to locate him, Bitney said.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. July 6. The employee, a 76-year-old Apple Valley man, was working at a mall information desk, said that the suspect approached him, asking if lost items had been turned in. A computer search of mall records didn’t show anything matching the items the suspect described had been recovered. The suspect then asked the employee to call for a mall security officer, which the employee did, Bitney explained.
The employee then began to log out of the computer and remove its cash drawer as part of a shift change. The cash drawer had a cover, and the suspect asked if there was cash inside, and began to reach for the drawer. The employee pushed the suspect’s hand away, and the suspect responded by grabbing the employee by the throat and yelling at him. The suspect did not squeeze the employee’s throat, and the employee was able to turn away, with the cash drawer, enter a back room, lock the door and call security, according to Bitney.
After the suspect’s arrest, the employee verified it was the same man who confronted him at the service counter, Bitney noted.
Sexual assault
A 20-year-old Chaska man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving his 9-year-old niece.
The victim and her mother live in Richfield, and multiple incidents were reported to have occurred when the child was 7 or 8 years old. The child’s father and the victim were both living in Bloomington during the time of the reported incidents, Bitney said.
The victim’s mother learned of the incidents after the child started speaking of them to a sibling, who in turn told their mother. The Bloomington Police Department report was made July 6 and following an investigation the suspect was arrested two days later at his Chaska residence, Bitney explained.
