The Oak Grove 12-year-old perfects 720s to win regional, national titles
Bloomington 12-year-old Mac Greenhouse is mixing it up with the top snowboarders in the nation after a successful performance at nationals at Copper Mountain in Colorado in March.
The Oak Grove Middle School sixth-grader is only three years into snowboarding through the Hyland Hills-based G-Team but is gaining more and more hardware every time he clicks into his bindings for another run on the slopestyle course.
In his first trip to nationals, Greenhouse came away with a national title in slopestyle in his 11-14 age group.
To qualify for nationals, Greenhouse placed first out of 62 riders at the Upper Midwest Snow Series which served as one of 31 regional qualifiers for the USASA National Championships.
The chance to compete on a national stage on the big-time terrain in Colorado awesome quite simply put, “awesome.”
Greenhouse appreciated the setup of the courses. “They were all super nice which made it easier to compete because they really know how to build a jump,” he said.
His best run resulted in an 88 thanks to successfully pulling off a backside 720 (three rotations set up reverse from his typical stance on the board) then a frontside 720.
Conditions at Copper Mountain weren’t the best as it was windy and cold but he overcame it thanks to many afternoons and evenings practicing in brutal conditions at Hyland with his G-Team coaches and teammates.
“I did what I knew I could do out there,” Greenhouse said. “I spent practice time finding places where I could pick up speed I needed for the jumps and stuff like that – just dialing all the tricks to be ready to go.”
Learning how to cleanly execute those tricks was a season-long goal, which he mastered earlier in the season. “They key is to keep control in the air and not to panic,” he said with the confidence of a snowboarder who is learning the nuances to pile up the points quickly. “Just being out in Colorado was insaine because everything is so big and fun.”
Quick learner
He continued to put time in on the hill this winter to learn and improve the tricks which helped him land on the podium in all four slopestyle (ages 11-12) competitions he entered including two titles to go with a second place and third place finish. He also placed fifth and ninth among in the 11-14 age group in rail jam sessions.
Greenhouse discovered the G-Team as a cousin had a great experience and suggested he check it out after learning how to get on a board at Hyland.
According to mom Michelle Greenhouse, Mac “started on the fun, experimental team and did a three-day lesson over Christmas break program through Three Rivers Parks. A week in, the coach said he has some pretty good skills and moved him up to the junior level. Two weeks later he moved up to the competition team to put his toe in the water.”
And from there his progression and evolution in the sport grew thanks to spending a lot of time after school riding at Hyland. Michelle said he would spend four to six hours, up to six days a week at the Bloomington ski area.
Several fellow G-Team teammates also took part in nationals at their various age levels across rail jam, slopestyle, slalom and giant slalom.
Richfield High School student Jaxon Moon, a Prior Lake native who also competes with G-Team, was 11th in rail jam and 17th in slopestyle.
Other G-Team standouts:
Rail Jam
1. Beck Lobben (Savage)
1. Jaylen Hanson (Hastings)
1. Rebecca Flynn (Victoria)
2. Ava Frothinger (Savage)
Slopestyle
1. Bradon Gill (Savage)
2. Beck Lobben
3. Colin Frans (Woodbury)
3. George Cavers (Carlos)
Half pipe
1. Frothinger
3. Wilson Sather (Lakeville)
Slalom
1. Michael Luiek (Burnsville)
2. Charles Abdo (Edina)
Giant Slalom
1. Micheal Luiek
3. Aidan Bartz (Deephaven)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.