Make-A-Wish grants Bloomington youngster’s wish for a new playground at school
Playgrounds have become the center of the universe for many kids during the pandemic as a way to safely play, explore and simply be kids.
For 5-year-old Grant Loven, exploring parks and playgrounds became the thing to look forward to each afternoon after a morning round of chemotherapy, which ended in January.
A 28-month battle with leukemia already lowered his immune system before the pandemic forced kids to become even more imaginative with the parks and playgrounds in the neighborhood.
That’s where Bloomington Living Hope School comes in.
With chemotherapy completed in January, Make-A-Wish Minnesota asked Grant, the youngest of five kids, how he wanted to celebrate the milestone.
“His siblings all had ideas but he loves the park so much,” said, Allison Loven, Grant’s mother. “Parks became his little refuge. He often looked forward to going to the park during his morning chemo treatments.”
Naturally, an out-of-this-world playground was at the top of the list – and not just something for him but as a way to give back to the community in a tremendous way.
The Lovens have a playset in the backyard that is another favorite hangout spot, since Grant’s compromised immune system left him susceptible to viruses other kids might otherwise fend off without a problem.
“There aren’t a lot of places for a 4-year-old to go and have fun so the parks became his refuge,” Allison Loven said. While they thought about adding a climbing wall or slide to their backyard, Grant wanted to have something more kids could enjoy.
“We live near the school and that park needs some TLC but the school hasn’t had the finances, which is why we consider it such a blessing to be able to have a wish for something like this.”
Granting the wish
Make-A-Wish Minnesota is making a $6,500 contribution in Grant’s name to get the project going, along with a tremendous show of support from the community.
School Principal James Brohn was humbled to learn Grant chose to help the school with his wish. “We are so grateful to the local community and our extended BLS family for partnering with us to make Grant’s Playground a reality,” he said.
Allison added: “For [Grant] it is exciting to be part of something he can enjoy with friends once he goes to school for the first time.”
Collaboration is key
More than $136,000 of the budgeted $247,000 has already been raised through various school fundraisers or business partners stepping up to donate services, like WSB Engineering which donated the project design. With Grant’s thoughts and ideas on what makes a playground the best, WSB has made it a point to include him in making decisions from the surface, color, special features, how many slides and swings.
Grant wanted to make sure the playground had a star on top of it, along with a game room with lots of buttons and switches. As Grant explained to his mom, “So you can be anyone you want to be.”
“It’s been so cool to see him process this whole idea of creating something for others to enjoy,” she said. “At first, we thought the idea was sweet but it has evolved with our friends and family beyond anything we could have imagined. For us to see the community come around something about the community and for the community is very touching for us.”
The new design will double the footprint of the current playground, allowing even more kids to enjoy the space at the same time.
WSB’s Director of Landscape Architecture, Jason Amberg, has designed many unique structures during his career. “Grant’s Playground Wish will always be a special project to me because of Grant’s generosity to use his Make-A-Wish for the benefit of others. Working with this young man has been truly inspirational.”
“My team and I were very touched by Grant’s story of using his wish to give a play area to this community. We are honored to work with the family and school to create Grant’s vision for this play area.”
The Adam Theilien Foundation was one of the first organizations to hear about Grant’s story and their generosity began a growing list of more than 30 local organizations to donate, including Scheels, Lifetime and Foss Swim School.
The school still has opportunities for other businesses in the area to lend a hand in any way they can to make this project move from start to finish in time for the big reveal party in August.
The plan is to remove the existing playground once school is out for the summer in early June and work through the summer to open it up to lots of kids to enjoy once school is back in session.
As for Grant’s prognosis, after concluding chemo treatments in January, Allison Loven said life off of treatments is much better. Now they are dealing with the longer-lasting side effects, including neuropathy in his hands and legs. He wears special orthotics for his feet. “He’s a very resilient, I’ll say determined kid, as a parent to see what he has gone through. This kid works harder than anyone I know,” she said, as Grant completes daily physical therapy and occupational therapy exercises. “For my husband and I, it’s a bit sobering to wish for life to be back to normal when this is a new normal for us. We have so much to be thankful for and just constantly take that in.”
Grant still undergoes regular check-ups with doctors and specialists who will monitor his heart and other systems.
Allison Loven’s journal entry from Dec. 27, 2021, on Grant’s Caring Bridge site, ends with a thoughtful appreciation for all the support the family has received looking forward to the playground competition in time to make many memories.
“Instead of being overcome by all the losses Grant and our family have endured, Grant’s wish celebrates the good that can come from challenging circumstances. (Romans 12:21),” Allison wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.