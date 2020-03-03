Eagles send four on to the biggest stage of the sport
Kennedy junior Isaac Grams placed fourth at the Class 2A state wrestling meet Saturday to highlight four Eagles participating in the individual state tournament in St. Paul.
Grams competed at 170 pounds while seniors Joe Jeans (152) and Billy Reineccius (160) and sophomore Mason Scott (132).
“To get four down there the kids wrestled very well [at sections] and we had an opportunity to get six which was way more than what we expected at the beginning of the season,” Kennedy coach Chuck Vavrosky said. 106-pounder Zach Greehouse and 285-pounder Valiant Taylor each came up one position short of qualifying for state. Greenhouse had two pins and Taylor beat the sixth-place wrestler earlier in the season. “Now, hopefully these kids see how hard they need to work to get there.”
Grams went 3-2 at state to finish out his junior season with a 42-3 record and become the first Kennedy wrestler to advance to the state semifinals in a decade. He led Pine City’s Tim Johnson 4-1 in the second period when a knee injury forced him to end the match and advance Grams to the second round.
Vavorsky added that Grams’ put the work and time into developing through the club level and freestyle wrestling opportunities.
Next up for Grams was Fairmont-Martin County West’s Nathan Simmonds. Grams scored two takedowns in the first period but Simmonds escaped each time to narrow the gap to 4-2 after the first period.
Grams began the second period on top as Simmonds escaped again just six seconds into the period to cut the lead to 4-3.
Grams elected to choose the bottom to start the third period. He escaped 27 seconds into the period before to make it a 5-3 lead which stood to the end.
On to the semifinals where Simley freshman Gavin Nelson topped Grams with 16-1 tech fall in the third period. The loss dropped Grams to the consolation semifinal where he scored an 8-3 decision against St. Peter’s Eli Hunt to move into the third-place match on Saturday afternoon. Becker junior Caden DeWall handed Grams a 9-0 major defeat to earn fourth place in his second state appearance.
Jeans led Hutchinson junior Cale Luthens for most of the opening match at 152 pounds starting with a takedown and 3-point near fall with 10 seconds left in the first period to lead 5-0.
Luthens pushed the pace in the second period to pick up a takedown and 3-point near fall, plus a caution in the middle of the sequence. Jeans escaped from the near fall but Luthens took a 7-6 lead into the final period with a late takedown.
Luthens was down to begin the third period, escaping 17 seconds into the period and with 30 seconds left took down Jeans again for the 10-6 final score.
“He didn’t wrestle wide-open like he did all year,” Vavrosky said. “He was hesitent and it wasn’t him out there wrestling.”
Reineccius had a similar situation as Milaca senior Ian Hanson stayed one step ahead of the Kennedy senior in a 7-1 opening-round match. Hanson lost his quarterfinal match to end Reineccius’ tournament.
“Billy tried a couple things early and he definitely competed, doing things to the best of his ability,” Vavrosky said about Reineccius’ performance. “He went out there hard and I have nothing but respect for someone who does that. He walks out there at the best level possible and there is no doubting that he gave it everything he had.”
Scott received a tough draw facing eventual state champion in Mankato West senior Charlie Pickell, who went on to close out the season with a 43-2 record after going 3-0 at state.
He scored an 18-3 tech fall with four seconds left in the opening period. Scott wrestled Fairmont-Martin County West junior Blake Jagodzinske in the consolation opener but came up short in a 12-0 major. Jagodzinske went to place fifth. Scott closes out his season with a 19-17 record.
With two more varsity seasons left for Scott, the future looks promising for the Kennedy 138-pounder.
“Hopefully this shows that he’s a pretty good wrestler but you have to believe you are tough enough,” Vavrosky said. “There’s a cockiness to it but you have to believe in yourself.”
Of the two freshmen in the finals, confidence is an attribute that can separate the contenders from the state champions. “Everybody develops differently,” Vavorsky said. “But of the two freshmen in the finals, both believed in themselves and when they go out there, they go after things wide open.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Kennedy senior Joe Jeans, top, holds Hutchinson’s Cal Luthens at the edge of the mat in the first period of their 152-pound opening match at state on Friday. Luthens went on to win 10-6 and place fifth.
Kennedy senior Joe Jeans went 39-5 this season.
Kennedy senior Billy Reineccius, right, tangles with Milaca’s Ian Hanson during Friday’s first-round match at 160 pounds.
Kennedy’s Billy Reineccius braces himself against Milaca’s Ian Hanson during their 160-pound first-round match Friday. Reineccius went 30-12 as a senior.
Kennedy junior Isaac Grams, right, controls Pine City’s Tim Johnson during their opening match at 170-pounds on Friday in St. Paul. Grams led 4-1 before Johnson sustained a knee injury and resulted in an injury forfeit.
Kennedy sophomore Mason Scott keeps an arm free from Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell during their opening match at 132 pounds on Friday. Pickell went on to win the state title and go 43-2 as a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.