Kennedy opened the new year at the Farmington Koda Classic Duals on Saturday going 1-3. The lone win against a loaded tournament came against United South Central 55-24.
Zach Greenhouse opened the match with a 5-0 decision at 106 pounds and Gabe Brovillard added a 12-1 major at 113 to give the Eagles the early edge.
Isaac Grams, ranked at 170-pounds win his match with a pin 41 seconds in as the Eagles won the last three matches by forfeit for the win. Kennedy won seven matches by forfeit in the dual.
Host Farmington opened the tournament with a 73-6 win with he lone win for the Eagles coming from Grams at 170 where he pinned Chase Vought in 1:43.
Coon Rapids scored a 47-25 win over Kennedy in the second round with Greenhouse starting strong with an 8-0 major at 106 pounds. Grams won a 4-3 decision over Zach Thomas at 170 pounds and Quincy Miller came through with the late fall to earn the team points at 182 pounds. Jaxson Reichenberger Cooper added a second-period fall at 195 pounds.
In Round 3, St. Francis topped Kennedy 47-34 with key points from Jeans who scored a 15-3 major at 152 pounds and heavyweight Valiant Taylor finished the dual with a pin of Aren Hjelm in 1:28.
An annual tradition for Kennedy wrestling over winter break is to compete in the Bi-State Classic in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. This year’s tournament was Dec. 27-28 with the Eagles finishing 12th with 114.5 points out of 26 teams in Division I or 23rd overall out of 73 teams.
“The kids are starting to come up a little bit,” Eagles coach Chuck Vavrosky said, referring to the ability and conditioning over the last month starting to pay dividends in positive results with two months left in the season.
Grams sustained his first loss of the season in the 170-pound championship by way of an 8-2 loss to Westby’s (Wisconsin) Conor Vatland.
Grams reached the final with a 7-5 overtime win against Lakeville South’s No. 2 ranked Jaden Dukes. Grams went 5-1 for the tournament picking up two falls.
Taylor went 5-2 at 285 pounds with three falls including a 17-second pin against Lodi’s (Wisconsin) Wyatt Ripp.
Jeans placed third at 152 pounds going 7-1, including a second-period fall in his third place match against Holmen’s (Wisconsin) Carter Vetsch. Jeans lost a 7-1 quarterfinal to Lakeville South’s Willie Bastyr but won the next four matches to stand on the podium.
