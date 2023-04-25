Richfield boys golf has a new head coach this spring. Adam Alcott has moved from an assistant coaching role the last two seasons to lead the group in 2023.
Senior Sam Rudolph is the lone All-Tri-Metro Conference golfer from last season joining senior Henry Levin, junior Nicholas Tietje and sophomore Jameson Rudolph as the golfers returning with varsity meet experience.
Junior Harrison Cha along with freshmen Chris Tietje and Ami Heindl will be the returning junior varsity golfers looking to break into the varsity lineup this spring.
“Our hope is to be more competitive in conference matches and to win our home match,” Alcott said. “We hope Sam can have the lowest scoring average in the conference and Henry Lavin can get to All-Conference [level]. We also hope to field a solid six-man varsity roster by the end of the year and continue to grow the game in Richfield with a diverse team.”
Jacob Boe is the new assistant coach and is a new teacher at Richfield Middle School.
Richfield opened the season alongside Holy Angels and Kennedy at the Tri-Metro Conference meet at Hiawatha Golf Course April 17 in Minneapolis.
Holy Angels won the meet with 164 strokes ahead of runner-up St. Anthony (181), Kennedy was third (182), DeLaSalle was fourth (184), Richfield was fifth (189) and Fridley was sixth (210).
Randolph and Holy Angels sophomore David Fong III shared medalist honors with nine-hole rounds of 38 while Stars senior Jack Bartfield tied for third place (40) and Kennedy senior Clayton Deutch was one stroke back in fifth place (41). Stars juniors Felxi Studt and Sam Certain shared seventh place (43) and Kennedy junior Ryan Kardell was ninth (44). Kennedy senior Thomas Fuller, Holy Angels Sam Van Brocklin, Cooper’s Brady Enger and Holy Angels junior Henrik Nelson carded rounds of 48 to share 15th places.
Richfield’s Levin and Tietje tied for 19th place with rounds of 49.
Jefferson boys
Second-year head coach Aaron Schram is looking to build on a strong conclusion to the 2022 season as the team made it to the second day of sections for a top-four finish after placing seventh in the Metro West Conference.
Senior Jaden Jarabek is the lone captain this spring with seniors Parker Glass and Taylor Cossette along with junior Teagan Dunphy and Alex Johnson and freshman Nolan Hultgren.
With six returning golfers with varsity experience, Schram believes the Jaguars will have more depth this season.
Jefferson/Kennedy girls
Senior Annemarie Schloo is the lone All-Conference returner this spring from a team that finished sixth in a very strong Metro West Conference which will be guided once again by Chaska, Chanhassen and Orono.
In addition to Schloo, senior Riley Manwarren is back along with juniors Abby Currier and Anna Feeken with varsity rounds.
They will be pushed with a large senior class out for the first time including Nadine Huberg, Niamh Kopfman, Sophie Lahl, Sydney Meek, Alyssa Ryan, Zinnia Steege and Elena Stockinger.
Jaguar graduates playing in college include Bethel senior Sarah Rinnman and St. Thomas sophomore Isabelle Lynch. Lynch most recently carded a 74 to lead the Tommies during the second of three rounds at the Summit League Championship in Lincoln, Nebraska on Monday. The tournament concludes on Tuesday. Lynch posted 15 pars and was three over par, tied for 31st place with one run to play.
