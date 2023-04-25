Richfield boys golf has a new head coach this spring. Adam Alcott has moved from an assistant coaching role the last two seasons to lead the group in 2023.

Senior Sam Rudolph is the lone All-Tri-Metro Conference golfer from last season joining senior Henry Levin, junior Nicholas Tietje and sophomore Jameson Rudolph as the golfers returning with varsity meet experience.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments