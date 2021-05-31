High School golfers are turning their attention to the various section meets to help determine the field for the state meet, which returns to Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids for Class 3A June 15-16.
A good primer for the pressure of playing on the state course began with the Metro West Conference Championships Monday, May 24 at Meadowbrook Golf Course in St. Louis Park.
As it was during the previous five conference meets, the top of the leaderboard was tight with Jefferson senior Isabelle Lynch earning her third conference meet title and the season-long points race for the top spot in the conference.
On May 24, Lynch carded a 79 to earn medalist honors at the championship, edging out Chanhassen junior Madi Hicks (80) and Park senior Isabelle Segal (81) for the top three scores.
Jefferson coach Jeff Evens said after a year off from competitive high school golf, Lynch and the rest of the team were ready to get back to competing this spring. The improvement made in the off-season has paid off heading into sections.
About Lynch’s success, Evens said: “[Her] physical strengths are obvious watching her play – long off the tee and a solid ball-striker with her irons. What perhaps helped her win the season-long individual points championship may be her mental approach and focus to each golf shot.”
Evens said her work to improve the short game is what helped her reach even lower, “especially her ability to get up and down when she misses an approach shot.”
In an email reply from Lynch regarding the Athena Award, which goes to one senior from each Minneapolis or St. Paul area high school, she praised her parents for setting her up for so much success.
“I owe everything to my parents,” she wrote. “They gave me every opportunity to help me pursue my passion in sports and they never accepted anything less than my best. They both supported and pushed me when one else did. There is a lot of hard work, sacrifice and lost games/matches that go into being successful at sports and they were there every step of the way.”
She plans to continue to golf in college as part of St. Thomas’ first NCAA Division I team next season. “UST is a perfect fit for me,” she wrote. “I really like the golf coach and the team and they have a great program in the area I want to study. It is also a Catholic school and my faith was a really big part of my decision. UST just checked all of my boxes and it is a perfect fit. I genuinely love both tennis and golf so much so my decision between the sports was more driven by what athletic programs, academic studies and opportunities each school offered me. I’m also really excited to really work hard and focus on my golf game. I feel like I have had a really great tennis career and now I’m excited to see where golf might take me.”
Rarely did the top golfers play a round together this spring. Due to COVID protocols, golfers competed in pods to stay socially distant.
Evens was proud of the performance, given the distractions the team faced all season from COVID protocols and ever-changing weather conditions.
Evens said the wind at Meadowbrook made for many blind tee shots, which placed a premium on club selection and course management. “I thought all of our girls played with the confidence and composure that helped us finish second to Chaska on this day,” he said. “Very proud of all the girls in the program who I think were a bit hungry to get back on the golf course, despite some miserable weather.”
Chaska posted the low team score (357) followed by third-place Jefferson (363), Chanhassen (366), Benilde-St. Margaret’s (401) and St. Louis Park (411). Robbinsdale Cooper only fielded two golfers.
The top four scores from six golfers counted for the team total.
Jefferson used scores from seniors Addison Schloo (89, sixth place overall) and Brooke Brazell (92, ninth place) along with sophomore Annmarie Schloo (103, 20th place) toward the third-place finish.
As for the season-long standings, Lynch collected 148 points, five points ahead of Hicks while Chaska’s Sammy Youngquist was third (137 points), Segal was fourth (133). Addison Schloo and Brooke Brazell each garnered all-conference honors for placing among the top 13 in the points standings. Addison Schloo was 10th (87 points) and Brooke Brazell was 11th (84 points). Annemarie Schloo earned all-conference honorable mention with an 18th place finish with 32 points and Ellie Brazell was three points out of the honorable mention list, finishing 21st overall with 18 points.
Lynch and Park’s Segal were named to the initial watch list for Ms. Minnesota Golf, an honor award to the top senior golfer in the state during a ceremony at Oak Ridge Country Club on June 19. The 15-golfer list will be reduced to eight finalists.
The two-round Section 6-3A meet is at Pioneer Creek in Maple Plain with the first round June 2 and the final round June 7.
