Jones, Grant nab goals in 5-3 win over Minneapolis
Jefferson girls hockey coach Mike Ryan noted the goaltending by Becky St. George and Chasity Anderson over the last two weeks as a consistent strength of the team to keep them extremely competitive against some formidable competition.
The Jaguars picked up a 5-3 win at Metro West Conference foe Minneapolis Dec. 7 thanks to a pair of goals from Bella Grant to break a 3-3 tie going into the third period. Both goals came late with the second goal being an empty-netter.
Anderson got the nod from Ryan to start and made 32 saves to earn a crucial conference win.
Grace Schuck and Morgan Jones scored in the opening period and Jones added a second goal to push the lead to 3-1 late in the second period on the power play with assists from Meghan Wendorf and Jordan Fasching.
The Jaguars were in the previous four games leading up to the win including a 1-0 loss to Burnsville on Dec. 5 after a pair of 3-1 losses to Holy Family and Anoka/Spring Lake Park to close out November.
St. George made 13 saves against Burnsville including several point-blank saves to keep things exciting to the final buzzer.
“Clearly, their continued good play will be a major factor between us winning and losing games,” Ryan said, pointing out defensemen Jayda Johnson, Cayla Jungwirth and Wendorf’s continue to log many minutes along the blue line. Valerie Panvica and Riley Hauch continue to earn more playing time, “with smart and consistent play,” Ryan said.
Finding more offense is a challenge right now, indicated by a 1.90 goals per game average and converting 15 percent on the power play prior to last Thursday.
Recent games
Thursday’s 5-1 loss at Park of Cottage Grove featured three goals on eight shots by the Wolfpack in the second period all coming off the stick of Shauna Miller.
Abby Longhenry broke up the shutout for the Jaguars, scoring at 14:16 of the third period as Jefferson outshot Park by a 25-19 margin and 8-6 in the final period. Anderson took the loss in goal making 14 saves.
Saturday’s 3-0 non-conference loss to Dodge County spoiled Youth Night for the Jaguars who honored the 15U B state team with a ceremony before the game.
The Wildcats pounced to a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game as the Jaguars couldn’t convert the scoring chances including a late power play in the second period. St. George made 25 saves.
Looking ahead
Ryan tries to measure how well a team is performing based on its potential and whether it is improving. “Against this, so far this year, our team wasn’t great the first three weeks of the season but has gotten much better over the last couple,” he said, noting how they are young with only three seniors and nine underclassmen (eighth-10th graders) making up the majority of the varsity minutes. “This is very encouraging for both the remainder of the season and our future. This may be the most cohesive group of girls we’ve had and they are having a ton of fun.”
Jefferson alum and current assistant coach Kelsey Cline put it best to Ryan and the team by gaging the success beyond the black and white results. “You play high school hockey for the moments that happen playing with the friends you grew up with. Singing songs on the bus after a big win, jokes in the locker room, caring for a friend you’ve known since elementary school as she deals with an injury, etc. These are the moments you remember forever and that mean the most.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.