Dawg Nation helps raise funds for family in February before return visit to Colorado
Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation founder Marty Richardson was recently named one of three finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, presented by the National Hockey League thanks in part to his efforts in helping a Bloomington family.
Richardson’s group was in town in February to help raise money for the Glynn family from Bloomington after getting to know Ethan Glynn during his two-month stay at Craig Hospital.
Glynn was left paralyzed during a freshman-level football game on Sept. 2, 2022 at Bloomington Jefferson. Richardson and Dawg Nation were behind the successful Just Be Gr8 weekend in Prior Lake.
The weekend included a 20-team pond hockey tournament combined with events on Friday and Saturday at Charlie’s on Prior Lake. A Saturday evening reception included a special video about the Glynn family produced by Dawg Nation.
Richardson noted in a blog post on Dawg Nation, “One of my favorites parts of being the ‘Dawg Father’ is the opportunity to combine the talents of others to produce amazing results.”
Those combined talents include George Canyon’s songwriting with Brad Stabio’s writing, editing and video production for what turned out to be a heartwarming video for the family.
“We were wrapping up the final cleanup [Sunday}, I paused to say my goodbyes to Ethan and his family,” Richardson said. “I asked Ethan what was the most memorable part of the event and he responded, ‘The video’. I then asked how it made him feel and this brave young man looked me in the eyes and said, ‘It filled my heart.’ And to me, that made everything perfect.”
The weekend was special for many reasons from the pond hockey, funds raised and family and friends gathering to support the Glynn family. During the Saturday evening event, recent Dawg Nation ambassador and Minnesota Wild all-time great Mikko Koivu not only spent quality time with Ethan but made an additional $8,888 donation during the auction in addition to an autographed stick which raised another $2,000.
“A lot of volunteers have really stepped up from Colorado to Minnesota to do things like clear the ice, UNRL designed the logo and Dawg Nation helped push his story,” Ethan’s father, Corey Glynn said back in February, before the Be GR8 event. “The support carried on from the first day in Bloomington to the state and country. It’s all been pretty overwhelming to see the support and encouragement for us as a fairly quiet family. We’re not looking for a lot of attention but we let people be part of it and get involved any way they can.”
Milestone
Before the big weekend, Glynn returned to the classroom on Feb. 10 at Jefferson. A post on his CaringBridge page noted, “Ethan continues to get back into a normal routine and the return to school was a huge step, he was anxious but very excited to be back with his friends and see so many familiar faces.”
Corey added that it was huge for Ethan to be back in school with his friends, “back with his guys and he has a whole team with him – a group of friends from class to class to help set him up for success.”
Glynn stays busy with therapy sessions at Courage Kenny Rehab between school, attending hockey and baseball games, and hanging out with friends and family.
The Glynn’s were regulars at Bloomington Ice Garden at all of the Jefferson Bantam AA and even made it up to an away tournament up north.
The post added: “In the evenings, Parker and Ethan usually end their days playing PlayStation against each other and trash-talking like they never missed a beat. Amazing how things like full days and routines can bring such a level of normalcy back to a family that has been in such a whirlwind over the past few months.”
He took in all 14 games over three and a half days at the state boys hockey tournament alongside friends to help make even more memories.
A March trip back to Colorado allowed Ethan and his brother Parker a chance to continue to work on their SCUBA certification.
Glynn and his family were treated to a full day of National League Hockey starting with the morning skate on March 29 at Ball Center in Denver before the Wild faced Colorado. The Glynn’s took in the game from a special suite and included meeting the TNT broadcast crew including Kenny Albert and Martin Jones. Wild forward Ryan Reaves spent a period of the game in the suite along with several of Ethan’s hockey teammates and friends.
Parker and Ethan had another powerful moment as they skated with The Hockey Heals group and made a stop at Craig Hospital to say hello to the staff as Ethan spent two months in their care.
After returning home to Minnesota, the Bloomington Lions Club hosted a pancake breakfast with proceeds raised to go to the Glynn family.
“The amount of support continues to be astounding,” the post added before revealing exciting news as Ethan began moving his left arm. “It’s minimal but new which is very exciting.
“Now don’t let us fool you, there are new challenges every day but we continue to work as a team and navigate our way through this journey.”
Corey made it clear how much they appreciate and value the outpouring of support, kind words, and helpful gestures everyone has made over the last seven months. From bringing food over to their home to someone taking care of the family’s lawn and plowing the driveway this winter. “People were asking what they can do to help out and then they would just take care of things,” Corey said as the letters and packages continued to pour in February.
“We still have some unopened letters and gifts. It’s been humbling and it has been huge. You watch how he handles this and he’s blown us all away with how they talk to each other on such a mature level.”
Ethan and his family will travel to the Cayman Islands in June where Ethan and his older brother Parker Durkin plan to SCUBA dive. The pair have been working on their SCUBA certification in Colorado as a chance to learn new set of skills and create new oppportunities.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)
Parker Durkin, left, and brother Ethan Glynn, pose during a hockey game at Bloomington Ice Garden in February.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.