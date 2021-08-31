Richfield hosts successful doubles tourney
With six of the 10 rostered tennis players back on the court for Kennedy this fall, co-head coaches Ryan Keith and Haley Horning Shibley have players with a growing tennis background and varsity experience to lean on.
Back as captains are sophomore Lila Coval and senior Julia Ohm. They are joined by new captain Elissa Dinneen, who Keith says is not only providing leadership to the players but taking initiative for other logistics to help the team run smoothly, from uniform organization to running preseason captains practice and in-season communication with new players to bring them up to speed with the program.
Eighth-grader Molly Miller returns at the top singles spot, where she is off to a 4-0 start. Keith anticipates Miller to garner state coaches poll votes very soon.
Coval is 3-1 at second singles and is pushing Miller at practice. Coval dropped her opening match but recovered with three wins by wide margins. At third singles is Mary Hajduk, who put the time in during the off-season to improve her performance. She is also one of the top softball players for the Eagles.
Ohm and Dinneen have split duties between singles and doubles as the coaches work to figure out the most effective lineup when the team match is a best-of-seven format (four singles and three doubles matches).
The program is 22 players deep, which allows the coaches to run varsity and junior varsity programs, which is something they haven’t always been able to do in the past.
Returning to non-conference matches is another plus the program after playing only Metro West Conference opponents last fall due to COVID-19 protocol. Those opponents include DeLaSalle, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Roosevelt and Richfield to name a few.
Kennedy picked up a 4-3 win over DeLaSalle on Aug. 24 with Miller, Hajduk and Ohm sweeping the singles matches for the first win over the Islanders in years.
The season began with a 2-1 record at a triangular meet at Faribault High School Aug. 21. They beat the Falcons (6-1) and Tri-City United and lost to Lake City (5-2). Against Faribault, Miller, Coval and Ohm won their singles matches in straight sets while the No. 2 doubles team of Sharon Rosas Benitez and Jacy Simmons came back in the third set for the win 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
Congrats to the Girls Tennis team for their 4-3 over Waconia. Great job Eagles. 🦅🎾🦅🎾 #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/VAzBWckExC— Bloomington Kennedy (@JFKEagles) August 31, 2021
Miller won the lone singles match against Lake City, defeating Madeline Medvec 6-2, 6-2. Coval dropped her No. 2 singles match against Brooke Bee 6-3, 2-6, 10-8. Hajduk also lost in three sets at No. 3 0-6, 7-5, 10-6.
What has Keith excited about the season – and the prospect of a sixth- to eighth-place finish in the 13-team Metro West Conference – is the increase in the level of play by the less experienced players who were on the low side of JV last season and are now fighting for varsity spots in the lineup, including seniors Sharon Rosas Benitez, Emma Shuck and Talayah Stackhouse.
Richfield
Richfield opened the season with its traditional quadrangular doubles tournament on the high school and Augsburg Park courts Aug. 28.
The Spartans will have a number of new contributors after seven varsity starters graduated in June. Back for a third season at No. 1 singles is Cristina Furnance-Rubio who is growing more comfortable into her role at the top. Coach Chris Olson said she is starting to recognize when to play at the net to force the opponent to make the mistake instead of sticking to the baseline. He gave a stat about Roger Federer losing nearly half of the points from the baseline while winning 84 percent of the time he comes to the net. “She’s learning when to come up and endpoints,” he said.
The Spartans lost all three matches on Saturday, which were 8-game pro set formats, including 6-0 losses to Jefferson and Southwest Christian. The lone team point came from the top doubles team of Elizabeth Hernandez and Furnace-Rubio, who knocked off their Minneapolis Southwest counterparts while the team lost 5-1.
Junior captain Audrey Palmersheim and Evelyn Smiley lost two of their matches 8-6.
Olson hoped Saturday would be an opportunity to gain experience for those new to the team and in some cases new to the sport. They opened preseason practices with two-hour sessions Aug. 16 and postponed the season-opener against Farmington. Olson noticed the team learning how to play with and against the wind as it picked up later on Saturday.
“I’ve been really happy and surprised with the skill set of the up-and-coming singles players,” Olson said, pointing out eighth-grader Kiersti Jaegers, who will play at second singles along with other former JV players playing at third and fourth singles. Jaegers didn’t play on Saturday due to a concussion.
Jefferson went 3-0 including the sweep of Richfield to go with a 4-2 win over Minneapolis Southwest and a 5-1 win over Southwest Christian.
Sae Mee Oh and Sydney Walworth, Greta Campbell and Melina Peters and Emily Colby and Halle Johnson each went 3-0 at their respective spots, first-third singles.
100-set match set for Sept. 18
Anyone interested in showing their support for Richfield tennis can do so by heading over to the courts on Saturday, Sept. 18 as the program hosts the annual 100 set fundraiser, weather permitting. Olson said the event helps build community throughout the program with anyone interested to play a set is welcome to join them anytime from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Going on for more than a dozen years, the fundraiser includes walking tacos, refreshments and music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.