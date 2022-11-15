Kennedy, Richfield-Holy Angels were at RMS, Jefferson at Edina CC
All three girls swimming and diving programs were in action last weekend competing in their respective in section meets intending to qualify for the state meet at the University of Minnesota Nov. 18-19.
Richfield Middle School was the site of the Section 2A meet where Breck beat out Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Blake for the top three spots. Richfield-Holy Angels placed fifth with 188 points and Bloomington Kennedy was seventh with 134 points among the 10-team field.
Richfield opened the meet with a near eight-second drop in times between prelims and finals in the 200-Yard medley relay as senior Georgia McGrath, junior Charlotte Mook, senior Elizabeth Dzierzak and freshman Maddie Friel placed fourth with a one minute, 59.03 seconds after going 2:07.69 in the prelims.
Friel was seventh in the 200 free final in 2:03.57 while Mook and Dzierzak were sixth (1:03.73) and eighth (1:04.28) in the 100 fly, respectively. Friel was fifth in the 500 free in 5:27.45.
Mook was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.06
Freshman diver Adalia Taylor was sixth with a score of 226.40 and classmate Sophia Hartman was 13th with 172.15.
Freshman Sabel Scrafford was 12th in the 100 free (59.84) and McGrath was 16th (1:03.94).
The Spartans 200 free relay was fourth in 1:46.31 with Mook, senior McKay Hall, Dzierzak and Friel.
Kennedy’s free relays each finished sixth with the 200 free relay team of sophomores Emily Kwon and Olivia Kauffman and juniors Dakota Lueck and Kayla Schletty finished in 1:49.58. The 400 free relay of Kwon, Lueck, Schletty and seventh-grader Kaylee Von Ruden finished in 3:57.37.
The Eagles 200 medley relay of Von Ruden, sophomore Sohee Such, senior Chloe Serbesku and Kauffman was seventh in 2:03.32.
Von Ruden was seventh in the 200 individual medley finals in 2:25.71 and eighth in the 100 back in 1:06.80. Schletty was eighth in the 500 free in 5:48.49.
Senior diver Cassie Fetsch was 11th with 208.20 points.
Jefferson at 2AA
Bloomington Jefferson took part in the Section 2AA meet at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina Nov. 9 and 11.
The Jaguars scored 88 points to place eighth as Minnetonka beat out Edina for the team title 504-470.5.
The three Jefferson relays accounted for many of the team points with the 200 free finishing sixth. The team of Ana Sorenson, Claire Briest, Madeline Elbert and Abby To finished in 1:44.10. The 200 medley and 400 free relays were seventh each. The 400 free team of Kathryn Boldenow, Annika Shermak, Mia Raaen and Madeline Elbert finished in 4:07.70 to cut nearly seven seconds off their prelims time of 4:14.09. The 200 medley team of Boldenow, Briest, Sorenson and To was seventh in 1:57.83.
Individually, Briest won the consolation heat of the 100 breaststroke finishing ninth in 1:10.30 (out-touching Edina’s Taylor Thompson 1:10.40) and was 13th in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.40.
Sorenson was 16th in the 100 back in 1:04.13 and 17th in the 100 fly in 1:02.71.
In addition to winning an event, beating the predetermined time standards is the only other way to advance to state. In Section 2AA, the top four-six swimmers in each event qualified for state by swimming quick times.
The state meet is Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Class A prelims are set for noon followed by Class AA at 6 p.m.
Finals are on Friday at the same times, noon for Class A and 6 p.m. for Class AA. More information is available at mshsl.org.
