With 33 wins since 2000 and the 2021 state third-place trophy, Stars aim to add more hardware in 2022
After compiling seven wins over the last two seasons, Jefferson girls soccer coach Eric Johnson has a returning core ready to build on the success made last season.
Now in his fifth season as head coach, Johnson has a capable varsity group back, including eight starters across the field.
Senior captains include Ayah Makled, Rhianna Anya, Maddie Faulk and Valerie Panvica.
Faulk and Panvica return to the defense, alongside junior defender Lexi Evans and defender/midfielder McKenna Long, to provide support in front Anya, who is back as the starting goalkeeper.
Junior forward Becca Brendalen will work with Makled in the midfield, along with junior midfielder Emma Yates again this fall.
Look for freshman Isabel Perron to make an impact on the lineup along with eighth-grader Ruby Steege, who will see time between defense and midfield.
Jefferson finished 3-5-1 with 10 points to place seventh among the 10-team Metro West Conference in 2021.
The Jaguars opened the season at Park of Cottage Grove Aug. 25 before hosting section for Hastings on the high school turf Aug. 27 and visited Eagan Aug. 30.
The opener against Park has become a tradition for the club. They shut out the Wolfpack in the Section 3AAA quarterfinal last fall before losing at Rosemount 3-0 in the semifinals.
Jefferson travels to Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the Metro West Conference opener Sept. 8 with a 7 p.m. start.
Last season the Jaguars started 1-1-0 with a 4-1 win at Hastings and a scoreless final against Prior Lake. The team snapped an eight-game stretch without a win by winning three consecutive games, starting with a 9-1 win over Robbindale Cooper/Armstrong before shutting out St. Louis Park and Chanhassen.
Holy Angels
With 14 players back from a run to the third place trophy at state, Holy Angels have a real opportunity to make another big run this fall.
The Stars were 20-1-1 last season after going 13-0 in the COVID-interrupted 2020 season.
Junior attacker Audrey Garton is back, garnering first-team All-State honors after setting a program-record 27 goals.
Senior goalkeeper Chloe Sandness also earned First-Team All-State and was named the Tri-Metro Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year.
Sophomore attacker Eli Mejia Quintinilla scored eight goals and added four assists to be named the Tri-Metro’s Freshman of the Year.
Before officially starting the season, the Stars visited Benilde-St. Margaret’s for a scrimmage between the top two ranked teams in Class AA in the final rankings from the 2021 season.
The Stars are off to a 2-0 start thanks to wins on consecutive days. Holy Angels began the season with a 1-0 win at Tri-Metro Conference newcomer Robbinsdale Cooper/Armstrong Aug. 26 before handling Breck in a 2-1 final on Saturday at StarDome in the home opener.
Stars sophomore Core Mniec scored in the opening half against Cooper/Armstrong, while Sandness made four saves for the shutout. The University of Manitoba commit recorded 12 shutouts in 2021.
Sandness and Ellen Neuharth scored the goals for Holy Angels against Breck on Saturday. Sandness made five saves.
Holy Angels host Richfield at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
