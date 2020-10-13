With six draws between the two teams, the difference between wins and losses is slim
Jefferson junior Grace Murray broke the Oct. 6 rematch against Kennedy open with a well-timed shot into the roof of the Eagles goal just before halftime.
The Jaguars would add a second-half goal from Abby Longhenry whose shot came just as two Kennedy defenders converged on her just inside the penalty area to give the Jaguars its first two-goal game of the year.
Jefferson went on to win 2-0 in a rematch of a 1-1 draw from earlier in September.
The win was the second of the season for the Jaguars who, like Kennedy, drew three times through 10 games.
Kennedy was searching for its first win (0-6-3) and didn’t play like a winless club last Tuesday.
The passing combinations through the midfield to help sophomore Mackenzie Kane distribute the ball ahead to juniors like Sussie Monson and Amaya Fierro. Combine that with spotlight defensive plays by sophomores Anay Flores-Pulido, Ruthie Gyasi and Isabelle Lone to halt the Jaguars attack showed promise for a team that is still young.
Jefferson countered with strong play up the middle from juniors Jolie Gunn, Jayda Johnson and Ayah Makled. Senior Claire Sazama launched long throw-ins with a rare flip over the ball for added distance, reaching into the penalty box on occasion. Senior Ella Bloomquist helped create promising offensive surges to put the ball on target, especially in the second half.
Rewarding success
Jefferson is also playing better as of late, which is reflected in draws against Cooper (0-0) and Chanhassen (1-1) leading into the Oct. 6 finale at Bloomington Stadium.
Both Bloomington programs wrapped up the Metro West Conference and regular-season scheduled Oct. 8 with the Jaguars at No. 1 ranked in Class A Benilde-St. Margarets. Kennedy hosted Cooper before section play began the week of Oct. 12.
Jaguars coach Eric Johnson was pleased with the overall effort and focus against Kennedy. “We played well for periods of the game but we also struggled to keep possession for some portions of the second half, and I thought we did well to battle through that tough stretch.”
It was a complete performance for Jefferson in the way they defended, competed for 50/50 balls and finished a couple of scoring chances to come out on top.
Possession and playing with the ball has been a theme for the Jaguars to improve on as of late and, “improving our composure when we win the ball. I thought we got better in this regard as the second half went on,” he said.
Jaguars senior goalkeeper Cayla Jungwirth recorded her second clean sheet in three games. She’s given up one goal or less in seven of the 10 games played so far which illustrates her leadership across the back as a captain to help organize and make good decisions to keep the ball out of the back of the net.
Johnson said defending well across the field has been something the coaching staff has stressed all season as well as being organized and efficient with set pieces including a willingness to battle for 50/50 balls.
“We did each of those things against Benilde, Cooper and Chan and I think we give ourselves a chance to be competitive in any game when we do those things consistently,” Johnson said.
As far as the improvement as of late, “I think it can be attributed to the players buying-in and having a better understanding of how we hope to play, and players getting fitter as the season goes on,” Johnson said.
Kennedy
Kennedy coach Mario Lone said it always is a challenge to face their Bloomington neighbors, especially as a smaller single-A team playing in a predominantly Class AA conference (Benilde-St. Margaret’s is Class A).
“We can compete,” Lone said. “The challenge for us isn’t the physical part but the mental part. We either become too over-amped to the point we become paralyzed on the field because things are just not working out. We know we can compete and get a result but against Jefferson that has always been the challenge for us.”
Training sessions went well leading up to the game and things were clicking as a team.
“We started strong but as the game went on, players got more mentally tired and frustrated and we had a hard time settling down,” Lone said as consistent play proved to be costly in the end. “At the end of the day, we had trouble finding the net. I say to them for the pregame talk, ‘You can show everything on the field but it has to be reflected on the scoreboard to work for that one goal and preserve the lead. We had some chances and the ideas were there.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Kennedy sophomore Cameran Renneke, middle, cuts between Jefferson defenders Oct. 6.
Kennedy’s Mackenzie Kane, right, runs with the ball at her feet while Jefferson’s Jayda Johnson, left, challenges her.
A trio of Jefferson players (from left: freshman Emma Yeates, sophomore Ayah Makled and junior Hadley Zosel) line up for a corner kick during the second half of the Oct. 6 game played at Bloomington Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.