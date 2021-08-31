All four Sun Current programs have experience back to lend a hand
With nine returning starters from Richfield’s 2020 roster, the 2021 girls soccer team will look to improve on a 4-6-2 record, sharing fourth place in the Tri-Metro Conference with DeLaSalle.
Among those back are senior forward and captain Morgan Brown, who led the team in scoring, senior midfielder Diana Barrera and junior defender Eva Patenaude as captains to help coach Amy Frank guide a group of players that has played together since eighth grade.
Frank anticipates incoming underclassmen to help fill in the gaps and compete for a varsity role on what should be a competitive team. They opened the season with a 2-1 win at St. Paul Como Park on Aug. 27 and continued the early-season road trip at Apple Valley (Aug. 31) before the Thursday, Sept. 2 conference opener at Columbia Heights. The Spartans host DeLaSalle on Thursday, Sept. 9 in the home opener at 5 p.m.
“Their experience playing at this level will help us be successful,” Frank said. “We have been improving each year and I’m hoping to be competitive in our conference and sections as our schedule is more difficult than in past years.
Kennedy
The Aug. 27 season-opener at St. Croix Lutheran was canceled due to weather making the Aug. 31 contest at Orono not only the Metro West Conference opener but the season opener for the Eagles who are looking to turn the page after a one-win and four-draw 2020 season.
The Eagles had several key moments including the first program to score on Chanhassen to break their streak of clean sheets and played strong against Chaska, St. Louis Park and Cooper. The Eagles gave up 26 goals in 13 games, not counting a 9-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margarets.
Coach Mario Lone added former Southwest standout Nora Landry as the junior varsity coach and Kevin Lieu to lead the B squad. Lieu is a Kennedy alum and is the Director of Rec Soccer for Bloomington United.
Experience will be a strength of the program with leading scorer Izzy Lone back as a junior captain in her fourth season with the program. She tallied 18 goals and 14 assists with her club team Salvo Premier with a combination of state, regional and national play.
Senior captains Amaya Fierro, Susie Monson and Alex Munoz Rosales will provide stability in the midfield and defense. This marks Fierro’s sixth season in the program and fifth season for Monson.
Look for the attack to be led by juniors Cameran Renneke, Mackenzie Kane, Anay Pulido and Ruthie Gyasi. Defensively, Gyasi will organize the backline along with returning varsity contributors Pulido and Shane Jimenez Lezama.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels is off to a 2-0 start thanks to a 4-0 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the Aug. 26 opener at StarDome, before a 2-0 win at Totino-Grace Aug. 28.
Sophomores Audrey Garton and Ava Telep provided the second-half goals on Saturday with two assists from senior Cat Duffy-Shaw.
Duffy-Shaw assisted on each of the four goals in the opener as four different players scored including sophomore Tatum Klassen, Garton, senior Brigid Plunkett and freshman Elizabeth Mejia.
Jefferson
Jefferson is off to a 1-0-1 start thanks to a 4-1 win at Hastings on Aug. 26 as Abby Longhenry made her mark with a hat trick as the team dodged severe weather with a 30-minute lightning delay two minutes into the second half.
Longhenry opened the scoring with a long-range goal followed by Emma Yates with another long goal seven minutes later.
After the delay, junior Ayah Makled goes end-to-end before setting up Longhenry to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute. The pair hook up again this time with a well-timed through ball for Longhenry to run onto and convert.
Coach Eric Johnson was wondering how the team would react after the delay as his worries were soothed.
The team matched Prior Lake stride for stride Saturday, ultimately securing the scoreless draw with the services of three goalkeepers. Senior starter Lily Benson started but had to leave at halftime due to a previous commitment. Junior Rhianna Anya helped preserve the clean sheet before leaving with an undisclosed illness in overtime.
Zosel stepped in and made a few saves in the extra session, moving from her defensive role to wear the gloves.
Captains include seniors Jolie Gunn, Jayda Johnson, Emma Nelson and Hadley Zosel. All four have started since their sophomore seasons and will be aided with a return of All-Conference midfielder Makled, Yeates a sophomore midfielder, senior defender Ruby Studer, seniors Grace Murray, Sarah Totten and Grace Schuck and sophomore defender Lexi Evans.
Senior Lily Benson will be the new varsity starter along with juniors Maddie Faulk and Mckenna Long, sophomores Sarah Totten and Becca Brendalen and Studer.
The Jaguars move to Section 3AAA but will still face a number for former Section 2AAA foes in the non-conference part of the schedule.
What impressed coach Eric Johnson the most about the start is the defending as a group. “The collective attitude and mentality to defend, which is a mindset, not a skillset, and they bought in. They had the ball way more than us and more chances but they were still locked in,” he said.
In the four years as coach, Johnson said he hasn’t seen a player grow in an understanding of the game like that of Longhenry. “She has just gotten a lot better over the last year and we’re excited to see how she plays this year,” he said.
Scoring chances Saturday came on the counter-attack and off the hard work to defend to spring the ball loose and being the attack going the opposite way. “We did the defending work and had the opportunities, not as many as we’d like,” Johnson said.
Jefferson hosted BSM in the Metro West Conference opener Aug. 31 before starting a four-game road trip at Edina (Sept. 2), Eden Prairie (Sept. 7), Orono (Sept. 9) and Shakopee (Sept. 11) before returning to play New Prague Sept. 14 at the high school turf at 4 p.m.