As the only girls lacrosse coach in the two-decades-old Kennedy High School program, Sheryl Raithel has the program energized to get back on the turf this spring.
With 15 new players, early indications are positive from the coaching staff with the progress made ahead of the opening draw of the season.
Captains include senior defender Mya Ortiz, along with juniors Sarah Conzemius (attack) and Susie Monson (middie) and sophomore Kaysawn Carlson.
“Our new players are strong, committed and gaining talent with each touch,” Raithel wrote in a preseason email. She takes a certain pride in developing team players from great athletes. “We are a young team who will lose only a few seniors, so we are a team to watch.”
The 2019 team went 6-8, including a 2-4 record in the Metro West Conference.
Monson and Carlson both play club lacrosse with Team Minnesota and are anticipated to be among the top players in the state. Monson was an early commit to Concordia University-St. Paul and a player who brings strong attacking instincts along with a smart lacrosse game and background. Carlson is a highly skilled playmaker in the middle of the field.
Ortiz will be leaned on for her leadership across the back of the defense to help protect eighth-grader Larayna Carter in goal.
“We’re expecting productivity and talent with our other returning senior Sophia Nelson,” Raithel said.
Raithel was a standout collegiate player in the 1980s and is a true pioneer of the girls game in Minnesota. “She develops young athletes and dedicates her work to helping girls feel part of a team and the special components of this,” wrote longtime assistant coach Margaret Monson, who enters her 10th season with the Eagles. “She is a well-respected coach, has educated herself to the ever-changing game and commits to growing the game with integrity and inclusion.
“Most of our players have never seen a game before they join the team. Coach Raithel teaches everything from positions, rules and most importantly, how to be a great teammate. She is a true legacy to the sport.”
Assistant coach Amanda Angus is a Kennedy alum who has coached in the program for four seasons and is a teacher in the Bloomington Public Schools District.
The program has produced several collegiate players, including Maya Chesky at Upper Iowa, Julia Monson at Concordia University and Alyssa Bryan-Jeffries at Hamline University. Christina Nelson and Kassie Diaz recently graduated after playing careers at Augsburg.
