Kennedy, Jefferson, Holy Angels trying to solidify section seeding
Lacrosse heads into its final week of the regular season with two conference games left for Kennedy, Jefferson and Holy Angels.
The Eagles improved to 7-4 on the season with a 15-9 win at Metro West Conference foe St. Louis Park on May 17 to give the Eagles consecutive wins, taking the last 4-of-6.
Jefferson fell to 6-4 with a 13-6 loss on the Bloomington turf to Blake on May 19.
Beatrice Ruble had two goals while Carmen Brewers added a goal and two assists for the Jaguars. Grace Schuck, Kylie Jones and Emelia Lowe also scored. Sophomore goalie Marlee Hanson posted 13 saves as Jefferson scored five times in the second half after trailing 7-1 at the break.
The loss snapped consecutive wins including a season-best 22 goals in a 22-1 win over Metro West Conference newcomer Waconia on May 10 before edging another newcomer Orono 10-9 on May 17.
Jefferson trailed 5-4 at halftime at Orono as Brewers led the way with two goals and one assist. Jones and Hope Johnson each had two goals. Lowe and Molly Jensen each had one goal and one assist. Hanson made 15 saves for her fifth victory between the posts.
A dozen different Jaguars scored against Waconia led by Allison Wolfe with five points on three goals. Lowe and Jensen each had four points and Johns added a hat trick.
Fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s escaped with a 12-11 win over Jefferson on May 5 at the St. Louis Park campus.
Johns had a hat trick while Wolfe finished with three assists. Schuck and Jensen each scored twice while Brewers and Ruble each had one goal and one assist.
Holy Angels (5-6) has scored in double digits in four of the five wins including a pair of wins over Minneapolis (14-8) and Visitation (14-7) on May 17 and 19, respectively. Southwest Christian closed out the week with a 15-8 win at Holy Angels on May 20.
The Stars hosted Jefferson on Monday, May 23 before wrapping up the regular season at Apple Valley Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m.
