Holy Angels and Jefferson girls hockey programs wrapped up their respective seasons back in February with the Metro West Conference champion Stars advancing to the section final.
The Jaguars came together with an 11-15 record and 6-7 to place fourth in the Metro West, averaging nearly three goals per game while scoring on nearly 20 percent of its power play chances while killing off 70 percent of its penalties.
Junior Jana Lesch and senior Julia Larson guided the team with 44 points and 36 points, respectively. Junior Becca Brendalen added 17 points and senior captain Val Panvica collected 10 points.
Freshman Sarah Rash and sophomore Chloe Golden gained valuable experience sharing minutes in goal. Rash spent 1,018 minutes, 11 seconds in goal while compiling a 7-13 record. She made 607 saves with a .867 saves percentage. Golden went 4-2, making 175 saves while posting a .893 saves percentage and 3.50 goals against average while playing in 17 games.
All-Conference honors went to Larson and Lesch while Honorable Mention awards went to Panvica and Brendalen.
Senior captain Alyssa Ryan was named the Mike Ryan Memorial Scholarship recipient.
Panvica represents the Jaguars as the Hobey Baker Character Award recipient.
Senior Allison Wolfe was named the Marci Bydlon Memorial Award recipient.
All-State Academic honors went to Kaysawn Carlson, Kat Wrase, Larson, Wolfe, Emelia Lowe and Panvica.
All-Conference Academic honors went to Elizabeth Crane, Larson, Lowe, Panvica, Ryan and Wolfe.
Stars
Holy Angels put together quite the season with a 20-6-1 record and a 10-1 mark in the Metro West to hold off second-place Orono 9-1-1.
Orono would have its revenge as the two met in the Section 5A championship with Orono winning 4-0 on Feb. 17 before moving on to the Class A state championship where they fell to Warroad 3-1 on Feb. 25.
Holy Angels outscored the opposition 4.04-1.59 goals per game with a 23.2 percent power play conversion and killed off penalties at an 88.9 percent.
The team had four skaters compile at least 25 points led by junior Bella LaMere with 43 points and junior Audrey Garton (Minnesota State commit) with 35 points. Both were named All-State Honorable Mention.
Sophomore Taylor Lesnar and junior Emilie Anderson finished with 28 and 25 points, respectively.
Junior Eva Bentley shared the net with sophomore Zoe Rimstad. Bentley was 11-5-1 with a goals against average of 1.75 and .926 saves percentage. Rimstad was 9-1-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and .940 saves percentage.
