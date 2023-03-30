Holy Angels and Jefferson girls hockey programs wrapped up their respective seasons back in February with the Metro West Conference champion Stars advancing to the section final.

The Jaguars came together with an 11-15 record and 6-7 to place fourth in the Metro West, averaging nearly three goals per game while scoring on nearly 20 percent of its power play chances while killing off 70 percent of its penalties.

Bella LaMere
Holy Angels junior Bella LaMere led the team with 43 points this season to garner All-State Honorable Mention.
Aaliyah Lawrence
Jefferson junior Aaliyah Lawrence, left, skates the puck behind the net at Bloomington Ice Garden. She picked up her fifth assist of the season in a 5-3 win over New Prague on Jan. 7.

