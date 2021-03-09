Holy Angels outscore opposition 23-5 during recent run 

Holy Angels freshman Bella LaMere scored her 10th goal of the season just over five minutes into the third period for what would be the game-winner in a 2-1 victory against Jefferson at Bloomington Ice Garden Saturday.

Holy Angels freshman Bella LaMere leads the team with 20 points on 10 goals in 12 games. Her third-period goal against Jefferson was the winner on Saturday at Bloomington Ice Garden.

The Metro West Conference win boosted the Stars to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play good enough for four points and for the time being, is in a four-way tie for second place, trailing only No. 5-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-3-3 overall, 4-0-0). 

LaMere is on quite the tear accounting for 20 points in 12 games including a 5-game point streak. She had five assists in a 7-0 win over Rochester Lourdes on March 2 followed by a roll in all three goals in a 4-3 loss to Minneapolis on March 4. She scored twice and added an assist.

LaMere teamed up with Izzy Hedrix to assist on Audrey Garton’s second-period goal at 12:41, followed by Jefferson’s Bella Grant to score with the assist from Morgan Jones less than two minutes later.

LaMare, Hedrix, and Garton are three of seven freshmen on the Stars roster, which includes three eighth-graders.

Holy Angels has picked up at least one goal or assist from 18-of-19 skaters this season to spread the production across the squad.

LaMare and Garton sit first and third on the team in scoring with three game-winning goals between them.

Garton’s goal was her eighth of the season and extended her points streak to four games (5 goals and 3 assists). She had two goals and two assists against Lourdes after picking up a goal and assist in an 11-0 win over Visitation on Feb. 26.

Jefferson dominated play in the opening period by a 13-4 shots margin and fended off two penalties in the second period.

Holy Angel’s junior goaltender Celeste Rimstad made 24 saves for her eighth game giving up less than two goals in 12 starts. She made a season-high 39 saves in the loss to Minneapolis and collected her fifth shutout of the season against Lourdes.

Goal production from the Stars has come from nearly everyone on the roster as 18-of-19 skaters have at least one point.

Stars junior Ella Clow sits second on the team in scoring with 14 points on nine assists in 12 games. When she scores it is in bunches. She has all of her points in just four games including three assists in the March 4 game against Minneapolis after a hat trick plus two assists for a five-point performance against Lourdes on March 2. She added two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over Hopkins/Park on Feb. 5 and had two assists in a 7-0 win over Waconia on Feb. 1.

Sophomore Raegan Loichle, senior Mia Van der Heide, and eighth-graders Taylor Lesner and Harper Poehling each have a game-winning goal to their name this season.

The Stars wrapped up the regular season with three home games (Lourdes March 8, Minnehaha United on March 11 and Henry Sibley/St. Paul on March 12) before starting the Section 5A bracket the week of March 15.

