Longhenry goal pushes Jefferson past Sabers before loss at top-seed Tonka
Section tournaments began Monday, March 15 for some with first round match-ups Tuesday evening featuring some upsets, according to seeding.
In Section 2AA, Jefferson headed across the Minnesota River to face Shakopee in the No. 4/5 game Tuesday night.
Trailing 1-0 thanks to a Sabers power play late in the second period, it took Jefferson just over two minutes into the third period to get on the board. Abby Longhenry muscled her way to the puck behind the Sabers goal before a centering pass found Grace Schuck, sliding between the hash marks for a quick redirection goal.
Knowing the win-or-go-home stakes, the rest of the period and overtime was played with even more energy.
As the regulation clock ticked under 30 seconds, senior captain Cayla Jungwirth sent a blast on target. The shot deflected off traffic in front of the Sabers’ goal, where Longhenry was waiting at the edge of the face-off circle. She turned and snapped a wrist shot from a knee to give the visitors a 2-1 lead with 24 seconds to go.
Shakopee didn’t waste much time, scoring in a rush off the draw with 10 seconds left to force overtime.
Shakopee’s Olivia Grabianowski took an untimely slashing penalty moments into overtime, which Jefferson took full advantage of by setting up shop in the offensive end.
Jungwirth and Megan Wendorf orchestrated the power play, keeping the puck moving to find the perfect time for a shot.
After a Sabers’ clearance and shorthanded chances, the Jaguars’ power play expired.
The puck was frozen in the Sabers’ end of the ice and Jana Johnson won the decisive draw.
Schuck was first to the loose puck in the corner of the rink, looked toward the goal and with a centering pass found Longhenry open on the backside of the goal area for the one-timer goal to end it. The goal was Longhenry’s seventh of the season and her second game winner. The first came in the season-opening 4-2 win over Chaska/Chanhassen back on Jan. 16.
Jefferson advances to face top-seed Minnetonka at Pagel Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18 with a spot in the March 20 section final on the line.
Top-seeded Minnetonka beat No. 8 Prior Lake 2-0 on Tuesday. Third-seeded Eden Prairie needed double overtime to move past No. 6 Chaska/Chanhassen 1-0 and No. 2 Holy Angels topped No. 7 New Prague 9-0 Tuesday.
Eden Prairie travels to the Victoria Recreation Center to face Holy Family at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
The two remaining teams will play Saturday at the better seed for the section title.
Section 6AA
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Mary Zavoral scored in the final two minutes of a 3-1 loss at Edina in the Section 6AA final played Saturday at Braemar Arena.
The No. 2 seeded Red Knights (12-4-1) opened section play with a 7-0 win over No. 7 Hopkins/Park March 16. BSM scored all of its goals in the first and second periods and outshot the fellow rec center tenants 51-9.
No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored seven times in the opening two periods for a 7-0 shutout win against No. 7 Hopkins/St. Louis Park Tuesday night.
The two rec center tenants squared off for the first time this season as BSM held a 51-9 shots edge as Avery Junker scored twice and added an assist and Emma Peschel had three assists. Sophie Melsness, Olivia Haag, Mary Zavoral and Abby Hancock each picked up one goal and one assist to advance.
BSM reached Saturday’s final after a 4-2 win over Wayzata in St. Louis Park March 18.
Olivia Haag gave the Red Knights a 2-1 lead late in the second period off the first of two assists from junior Emma Hoen. Lucy Hanson and Emma Peschel added goals to build a 4-1 lead less than eight minutes into the final period, 1:40 apart. Goalie Carly Green and the solid Red Knights defense denied the Trojans on 28-of-30 shots.
Section 5A
Fifth-seeded Holy Angels came up short at No. 4 Breck Tuesday by a 5-1 score to end their season. The Mustangs advanced to face top-seeded Chisago Lakes which scored a 3-2 win Thursday.
The Wildcats secured the section title with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against Orono Saturday at the Chisago Lakes Arena. Chisago Lakes ended it with 12 seconds on the clock in the first overtime as Dani Brunette scored on the power play.
