Jefferson freshman goaltender Sarah Rash, second from left, shows off the Jaguars pregame jersey, a tribute to late coach Mike Ryan who is also the father of senior defenseman Alyssa Ryan. Alyssa Ryan finished the season with five points and one goal.
Jaguars late goal not enough in quarterfinal upset bid at Shakopee
On paper, the No. 6 seed isn’t supposed to give the No. 3 seed much trouble but no one told Bloomington Jefferson. The sixth-seeded Jaguars closed out the season with a 3-2 loss in Shakopee on Saturday.
Junior Jana Lesch opened the scoring early in the second period with assists to linemates Becca Brendalen and Julia Larson before Shakopee tied it up later in the period on the power play to go into the second intermission tied at 1-1.
Shakopee, holding a 19-10 shots edge, scored a second power-play goal to grab a 2-1 lead with 9:08 to play. Jefferson went on the power play with just under seven minutes left before the Sabers scored shorthanded to extend the lead to 3-1.
Jefferson returned to the power play with 97 seconds to play and pulled freshman goalie Sara Rash to give the visitors a 6-on-4 opportunity. Brendahlen, a junior, came through with her seventh goal of the game coming with 35 seconds left in regulation. That was as close as the Jaguars would get in the upset bid to close out the season with an 11-15 record. Rash made 24 saves to give her 607 stops coming in 1,019 minutes in net this season.
Other Section 2AA quarterfinals included No. 1 Minnetonka topping No. 8 New Prague 14-1; No. 4 Prior Lake topping No. 5 Eden Prairie 2-1; and No. 2 Holy Family topping No. 7 Chaska/Chanhassen 3-0. The final two rounds are played at Braemar Arena with the Tuesday semifinal doubleheader between Minnetonka/Prior Lake followed by Holy Family/Shakopee. The semifinal winners meet at 7 p.m. Friday for the section title and a spot in the state tournament which begins Feb. 22 at Xcel Energy Center.
Section 5A
Holy Angels picked up the No. 1 seed in Section 5A thanks to a remarkable 19-5-1 record. As top-seed, the Stars received a first-round bye and hosted No. 4 Minneapolis in the semifinals on Tuesday, after this edition went to press.
Minneapolis topped No. 5 Breck 4-3 on Saturday at Parade Ice Garden. The other side of the bracket saw both favored teams advance to Tuesday’s semifinal at Orono’s Morrison Arena.
No. 2 Orono blanked No. 7 Pine City 7-0 and No. 3 Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian shutout No. 6 Delano/Rockford 2-0 in the two quarterfinals.
Tuesday’s winners will meet for the section title at 7 p.m. Friday at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Section 6AA
Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper upset Wayzata in the No. 5/4 seeds game played Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth Ice Center. Top-seeded Blake and No. 2 Edina enjoyed quarterfinal byes before Tuesday’s semifinal doubleheader at Parade Ice Garden. No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s shutout No. 6 Hopkins/Park 7-0 Saturday to set up a rematch of last season’s section final. The two teams play at 6 p.m. followed by Armstrong/Cooper against Blake at 8 p.m. The two winning teams will meet for the section title at 7 p.m. Friday.
