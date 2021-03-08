Jefferson goes 3-1-1 before final regular season week
Jefferson put a four-game losing streak behind them with a 3-1-1 run before the final week of the regular season.
The Jaguars completed the season-series sweep over Chaska/Chanhassen by a 2-1 final score to begin the month with a win on home ice at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Junior Grace Schuck set up both second-period goals against the StormHawks. On the first goal, her shot was initially saved, but Abby Longhenry was in the right spot to redirect the rebound. Senior Cayla Jungwirth picked up the assist on the goal just 1:52 into the second period.
Freshman Jana Lesch made it 2-0 at the 14:41 mark of the period after her centering pass from the corner of the ice found its way through traffic and deflected into the goal. Longhenry and Schuck provided the assists to give the Jaguars a 2-0 lead.
“We love Jana, she always finds a way to score against Chaska/Chan,” senior Morgan Jones said of her younger teammate’s success against the StormHawks. “All pucks on net are good pucks on net and we love it.”
Chaska/Chan’s Elisabeth Gerebi put the visitors on the board with 10 seconds left in the period.
Jaguars goaltender Chasity Anderson made 19 saves for the game, including a perfect 8-of-8 on shots over the final period as the StormHawks pressed for the equalizer.
Jones added a goal and two assists in the two games after the Metro West Conference win.
After the win on Tuesday Jones said it felt great to beat the StormHawks twice in one season. Coach Mike Ryan’s message after the second period was to keep the lead and grow it. “Keep working and fighting to keep pucks on the net,” she said. “Our big thing was to block shots from their defense. Chaska/Chan is a good team at tipping and getting rebounds, so it was huge for us to get the win.”
The Jaguars have played in so many close games – 12-of-16 were decided by two goals or less. Coach Mike Ryan said it toughens the group to be ready to play in close, competitive games in sections, while also helping them relax if the situation arises, knowing they have been in that spot before.
“We always think we can go out and compete against anyone, especially when [Anderson] plays the way she plays,” Ryan said, while noting the need to score more goals.
The team averaged 1.69 goals per game, while giving up 2.56 goals per game. Of the eight losses they would’ve won six of them if they reached three goals or more.
“It’s just getting to that three number is key for us, knowing our goalies will keep us in [it],” Ryan said. “So the key is getting pucks into the scoring area in front of the net and talking more than we have been.”
Rally
The girls hockey team opened the recent run with a 4-1 win over the Henry Sibley/St. Paul Riveters at the West St. Paul Ice Rink Feb. 25
Senior captain Cayla Jungwirth opened the scoring on the power play in the first period with assists from junior Schuck and Johnson.
Schuck made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second period with an assist from Longhenry. The Riveters made it a 2-1 game less than two minutes later but it was senior Meghan Wendorf’s goal just seven seconds into their period which proved to be the difference. Stella Bartsch made it 4-1 with an assist from Julia Larson to come away with the win, thanks in part to a dominating 48-14 shots edge.
For the second time in three weeks, Jefferson and Hopkins/Park skated to a 1-1 draw, this time at BIG when Longhenry’s goal in the second period stood for less than three minutes. Hopkins/Park’s Charlotte Rich tied it up with the assist from Erin Brousseau at the 1:54 mark of the third period.
The Jaguars had three breakaways and felt they deserved to win but just couldn’t get it.
Jefferson managed to outshoot the Royals 36-17, including a 7-1 margin in overtime. Anderson made 16 saves for her fourth draw of the season. She made 19 saves in the win over Chaska/Chanhassen and played 17 minutes to earn the win in a 4-3 victory at Northern Tier (Isanti) on March 4.
Jefferson outshot Northern Tier 64-21 for the game including a 22-3 margin in a scoreless opening period.
Northern Tier, a cooperative program comprised of St. Francis, North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti, scored first on a power play late in the second period.
Schuck tied it up before intermission with assists from Longhenry and Bartsch.
The home team added two quick goals less than 3:30 into the final period to build a 3-1 lead, but Jefferson came roaring back with goals from Bartsch and Jones to tie it up with only six minutes to play.
Jungwirth scored the game-winner at 14:06 with an assist from Bella Grant, who also set up Jones’ tying goal.
Jones is grateful to have a senior season. “It’s exciting to play again,” she said. Typically they would be moving on to a spring sport or spring hockey this time of year, but not in 2020-21. “We normally don’t play this late or start this late but it’s exciting to play all winter and into the spring now.”
To be in so many competitive games, Jones said, no matter the opponent, only added to the rush of playing one more season. “Our schedule has been super fun and we’re looking forward to the last five games against some good teams.”
The Jaguars hosted perennial powerhouse and top-ranked in Class A Warroad at BIG a couple of weeks ago and the opportunity to play a historically significant team like the Warriors was special. Warroad emerged with a 6-1 win in only their second of the season against a metro-area team (lost 3-1 at Gentry Academy in Vadnais Heights).
“We went into it like we could do this,” Jones said. “They were a great team, they moved the puck well and were respectful. They’re classy and skilled so you have to give them credit.”
Heading into the end of the regular season, the focus for the Jaguars is to continue to find ways to put the puck on the net because in the close games it could spell a win or defeat.
“Try to get some puck possession, shots on net and finishes,” Jones said of the team’s priorities. “We get in these 1-2 goal games and those little goals make all of the difference. We’re trying to capitalize on these changes.”
