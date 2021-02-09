Schuck hat trick helps salvage draw at New Prague
The Jefferson girls hockey team came into its fourth non-conference game of the season against Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 11, looking to get over the hump put in place by three consecutive draws.
The Jaguars (1-3-3) began the stretch with a season-highlight 2-2 draw against then-fourth-ranked Simley Jan. 30. They Followed it up with a 3-3 draw at New Prague, Feb. 4 and tied 1-1 against Hopkins/St. Louis Park at Bloomington Ice Garden Saturday.
Offensive production has been a struggle all season for the Jaguars, who broke free against the Royals by managing to outshoot them 43-14 for the game, including a 7-2 margin in overtime.
Hopkins/Park standout Charlotte Rich gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at the 11:04 mark but Morgan Jones tied it up only 21 seconds later with an assist from Bella Grant to even the score for the Jaguars, who had many chances to end it in regulation. Jefferson dominated the second period by an 18-3 shots margin, which carried over to the third period (12-6). Both goalies were superb in net as Jefferson’s Chasity Anderson made 13 saves while Leah Bosch was busy turning away 42 shots.
The draw comes on the heels of a 3-3 score at New Prague Thursday evening thanks to junior Grace Schuck’s hat trick. The Trojans led 1-0 after the first period before Schuck scored twice in the middle period at the five-minute mark and 10:29 to give the visitors a lead only to have that evaporate on a late power-play goal.
Schuck added her fifth goal of the season at 5:38 of the third period to retake a lead, 3-2 only to see New Prague convert on another power play with less than seven minutes to play.
The Jaguars offense peppered New Prague’s goal by a 52-29 margin, including 18-5 in the third period. A wide-open eight-minute overtime wasn’t enough to decide a winner as New Prague held a 9-8 shots edge with Anderson stopping all shots in overtime.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier after Thursday’s trip to Buffalo with home games against Warroad (5-1) Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. and Hastings (2-5) Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m. before going to Holy Family (Feb. 20) for a 3 p.m. start at Victoria Ice Arena on Feb. 20.
