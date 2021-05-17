Conference matches at Brookeview, May 20, then the championships at Meadowbrook May 24 concluded the regular season 

Jefferson girls golf has not only kept up with the rest of the six-team Metro West Conference but won the third conference match of the season at home on Dwan Golf Course on April 30.

Katie Bradenhorst

Senior Isabelle Lynch earned medalist honors at the followed match, May 5 at Columbia Golf Course with a 38, one stroke better than Chaska’s top golfer Sammy Youngquist.

Jefferson was second at the second match of the season at Dahlgreen Golf Course on April 21 with a 182 team score, trailing only Chanhassen’s 161. Chaska finished third (184) while Benilde-St. Margaret’s and St. Louis Park each carded rounds of 197.

Chanhassen’s Madi Hicks was medalist with a 34 on the 9-hole round followed by Jefferson’s No. 1 Isabelle Lynch with a 36. Addison Schloo carded a 47 (10th overall), Ellie Brazell carded a 49 and Brooke Brazell carded a 50 to complete the team scoring. Anne Marie Schloo and Katie Bredehorst rounded out the varsity scores at 53 and 62.

Addison Schloo

Jefferson sophomore Addison Schloo follows the flight of the ball during a match at Creek’s Bend on April 23. 

Jefferson was runner-up at the third meet, hosted by the Jaguars at Dwan Golf Course on April 30, carding a 167, one stroke ahead of third-place Chanhassen while Chaska ran away with a winning 156 score followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s (189) and St. Louis Park (190).

Youngquist earned medalist honors with a 34 followed by Park’s Isabelle Segal with a 35, Hicks was third with a 36 and Chaska’s Nicole Reineke was fourth with 37 and Lynch led the Jaguars with a 38. Addison Schloo was second for the team (41), Brooke Brazell (43) and Anne Marie Schloo (45). Bredehorst and Ellie Brazell carded rounds of 49 and 50, respectively.

Match 4 was played at Columbia Golf Course May 5 with more close scores as Chanhassen clinched the team title with a 176 followed by Chaska (180), Jefferson (182), BSM (194) and Park (209). 

Anne Marie Schloo

Jefferson senior Anne Marie Schloo lines up her putt during an April 21 Metro West Conference match at Dahlgreen Golf Course. She was second on the Jaguars with a 47 on the day.

Lynch was medalist with a 38 followed by Youngquist one stroke back with a 39, BSM’s No. 1 junior Emma Hoen and Chan junior Claire Witcraft shared third place with 42. Three more golfers carded rounds of 43 including Hicks, Segal and Reineke to tie for fifth place. Addison Schloo used a 44 to place eighth overall, as did Chan’s Brooke Stellmaker.

Jefferson also used a pair of 50s from Brooke Brazell and Anne Marie Schloo. Bredehorst and Ellie Brazell used rounds of 54 and 58.

Brooke Brazell

Jefferson’s Brooke Brazell knocks the ball out of a bunker during an April 26 meet at Minnesota Valley Country Club.

The team has two regular-season matches left before heading into sections including a Thursday, May 20 round at Brookview Golf Course. The Metro West Conference Championships will be played at 8 a.m. Monday, May 24 at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

