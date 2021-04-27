Senior Isabelle Lynch eyes a third state meet in June
Jefferson girls golf is back with four varsity contributors from the 2019 season including the school’s Athena Award recipient Isabelle Lynch.
Lynch will look to add a program-record third trip to the Class 3A state tournament in June. Coach Jeff Evens is approaching his 20th season of coaching the girls’ golf team in addition to his tenure as boys’ basketball coach and teacher at the school.
Joining Lynch back on the course this spring are seniors Brooke Brazell and Addison Schloo and junior Ellie Brazell.
Look for senior Katie Bredehorst, junior Abby Murphy Thompson and sophomore Annemarie Schloo to compete for varsity spots.
Evens repeated his gratitude to have a season; first for basketball now for golf saying: “the MSHSL granted our kids an opportunity to play a golf season. While the golf has stayed mainly the same, the presentation was much different... On match days, the final scorecards indicate a winner but in reality, all of the participants will walk away from each contest victorious for being given the opportunity to play.”
After missing golf, last spring, Evens senses, “A different level of excitement to play to practices and just be together as a team for the spring season.”
Katie Rinman, a 2019 Jefferson graduate, is a sophomore golfer at Bethel University. Most recently she was the fifth Golden Bear to help the team win the WashU Spring Invite in Missouri, March 29. She placed 32nd overall with a 36-hole score of 189. As a result, the team is ranked a program-high sixth in the latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association Top 25 Poll.
Jefferson played a third Metro West Conference meet of the season on April 21 at Dahlgreen Golf Course. The week continues at Creeks Bend Golf Course for a nine-team invitational Friday, April 23, and hosts Apple Valley, Eagan, Edina, and Southwest Christian at Minnesota Valley Country Club on Monday, April 26.
The five-team Metro West Conference Championships are set for Monday, May 24 at Meadowbrooke Golf Course.
