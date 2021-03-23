Delano holds on for upset at Kennedy in Section 3-3A opener
Holy Angels celebrated its Section 3-3A first-round victory in style as coach Dan Woods captured his 500th career win in a 94-35 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt March 17.
The Stars had nine different players score, led by Grace Massaquoi with 19 points, Kassi Caron with 14 points, Rachel Kawiecki and Francesca Vascellaro with 13 points each, Jenna Buer with 11 points, Becky Little with eight points, Kyleigh Zent with six points, Tiffany Dubbledee and Kiera O’Rourke with four points each and Grace Hoeppner with two points.
Roosevelt was limited to 19 points in the first half and 16 points in the second half, with 13 of the points coming from Olivia Wren and eight points from Cady Davis.
The Stars returned to a sixth consecutive section final after Delano had to forfeit Saturday’s game. Holy Angels will host No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the section title at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Before being forced to end its season prematurely, No. 5 Delano upset No. 4 Bloomington Kennedy 48-46 Wednesday in Bloomington. The Tigers opened a 25-14 lead in the first half before Kennedy came back on an 8-0 run to pull within three points of what was a close game the rest of the way with big defensive stands.
Kennedy quickly responded to Delano’s layup with a fast basket of its own to tie the game up at 44-44 with 7.9 seconds to go.
Both teams called time-outs to set up one more play. Delano’s Maddie Elstad caught the pass in the lane but the close shot bounced off the rim where Taylor Tool was in a good spot for the put-back. She made what would be the definitive basket to take a 46-44 lead with 3.3 seconds to go.
BSM reaches final
Benilde-St. Margaret’s advanced to the section final after a 62-52 win at No. 2 Orono Saturday. Red Knights standout freshman guard Olivia Olson led the way with 25 points and 18 points from senior Sophie Coleman. Freshman Tyrena Reliford finished with nine points.
The Red Knights opened section play with a 69-48 win over No. 6 Richfield at Haben Center Wednesday.
BSM extended its halftime lead on a 50-28 second half to power past Richfield thanks to 22 points from Olson and 18 points from Reliford.
Section 6-3A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Holy Angels def. No. 8 Minneapolis Roosevelt 94-35
No. 5 Delano def. No. 4 Kennedy 46-44
No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. No. 6 Richfield 69-48
No. 2. Orono def. No. 7 Mound Westonka 83-55
Semifinals
Holy Angels def. Delano, forfeit
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Orono 62-52
Final
Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Holy Angels, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25
Section 2-4A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Chaska def. No. 8 Jefferson 62-28
No. 4 Shakopee over No. 5 Prior Lake 46-41
No. 2 Minnetonka over No. 3 Edina 68-36
No. 3 Eden Prairie over No. 6 Chanhassen 71-53
Semifinals
Chaska def. Shakopee 60-44
Minnetonka def. Eden Prairie 57-52
Final
Minnetonka at Chaska, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25
