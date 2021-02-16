Second-ranked Holy Angels improved to 8-0 with another dominant performance by a 71-35 final score at Visitation Friday.
The Tri-Metro Conference win came after the Stars secured their fourth conference title in six seasons in a 64-61 win over St. Croix Lutheran Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Richfield.
The three-point victory was the closest yet as Kassi Caron led the way with 24 points while junior guard Grace Massaquoi contributed a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Caron also added five rebounds, four steals and had one of five blocked shots. She shot 6-of-19 from the field plus made 4-of-6 free throws.
Senior captain Frankie Vascellaro also added 12 points to go with five rebounds and made 3-of-4 free throws to go with 2-of-3 3-pointers. Lexi Egan and Kiera O’Rourke each had six points, with O’Rourke contributing on both ends of the floor with three steals, two blocks and six assists to go with a pair of rebounds. Senior Rachel Kawiecki had seven rebounds, two assists, one block and scored two points on 1-of-4 shooting.
Friday’s win at Visitation featured four scorers in double figures led by Vascellaro and Massaquoi with 15 points each, Kawiecki added 14 points and Caron had 12 points. Caron’s younger sister Kaylee finished with nine points off the bench.
The Stars have a busy week ahead after Tuesday’s non-conference game at Eden Prairie, they return home to face DeLaSalle Friday, Feb. 19 then host Orono Feb. 23.
Kennedy dominates Roosevelt
Kennedy (2-7) used a 40-point second half to pull away from Minneapolis Roosevelt for a 62-37 win on Saturday afternoon.
Isabelle Miller led the way with 13 points and Samara Buchanan finished with 11 points and Ashley Burchette added nine points.
The win snapped a five-game skid with one more non-conference game before starting another string of tough Metro West Conference games at the end of the week.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s added a 62-48 win over Kennedy on Tuesday, Feb. 9 as Miller led the way with 11 points followed by Burchette and Kali Kopeka each added nine points. Kennedy led 31-28 at the break but the Red Knights used a 34-17 to overcome the deficit thanks to a 34-point performance from Olivia Olson.
The Eagles traveled to Minneapolis North Feb. 16 before returning to Bloomington to host Chanhassen Friday, Feb. 19, then Jefferson Feb. 23. Both games tip-off at 7 p.m.
