Girls basketball team set for BSM rematch on Dec. 17
Fourth-ranked Holy Angels girls basketball is off to a 4-0 start thanks to a solid test on back-to-back days.
Shakopee kept the game close Dec. 6 but the Stars came out with a 67-62 win in the home opener.
Scoring came from nine different players for the Stars, which overcame a 37-33 halftime deficit. Ella Pritchard and Jenna Buer each had 15 points to pace the team. Erin Kennedy and Kiera O’Rourke finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Holy Angels added an 80-59 win at Burnsville the next night as the Stars jumped to a 12-point halftime lead and kept up the pressure over the second half.
After scoring eight points against Shakopee, Kaylee Caron scored a game-high 24 points while Buer added 16 points and O’Rourke had 11 points. The Stars once again went nine-players deep in scoring.
The Stars opened the Tri-Metro Conference schedule by playing host to Kennedy on Dec. 13 before traveling to Visitation on Thursday. A highly anticipated Section 6AAA finals rematch against Benilde-St. Margaret’s is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. BSM won the neutral court section final 67-60 in March at Chanhassen High School.
The teams split last season’s contests with the Stars winning the regular season game in Richfield 78-67.
