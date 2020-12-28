Going through the growing pains of a 6-20 season under first-year head coach Paul Roach wasn’t easy for Jefferson girls basketball.
The program only had three players with junior varsity or higher experience coming into the 2019-20 season and this season that number has grown to nine players, including all three captains and only four upperclassmen (two seniors and two juniors) on a team that is still young.
“We will still rely on the 10th graders to bring more balance to the team,” Roach said. “This is a group of 10th graders that has some very talented players. I would expect a couple of them to have breakout years and begin to be recognized by college coaches.”
Off-season training started strong but took a dip in participation later in the summer and fall.
“We started the summer workouts with great momentum,” he said. “We had fantastic turnout for summer practices – there was nothing else for the girls to do and they were all excited to play. The coaching staff was so excited to see how much further along we were this summer than last. However, that momentum was stalled by a few COVID-19-related pauses and we never seemed to get the energy back.”
Other off-season goals like shot club or individual goals started strong but the team lost interest as they lost contact. “This was exaggerated when Bloomington paused sports until maybe January,” Roach said. “With no certain start date for the season, I felt like most of the players just gave up. Unfortunately, for a team like ours that is still trying to develop, this will likely hurt us as the season begins.”
Roach anticipates a deeper team than last year when it comes to scoring, which will need to play an up-tempo style to make up for a lack of size (5-foot-6 average height).
That upperclassmen leadership includes seniors Hannah Peters and Rachel Hall and junior guard Emily Roach as captains.
Roach earned All-Metro West Conference honors while leading the team as a sophomore guard averaging 13.7 points per game.
Peters is a versatile forward who averaged 5.3 points and a player Roach says can play inside or out.
Clay is a quick and feisty guard who averaged 6.5 points per game.
The Jaguars relied on freshmen to fill out the roster last season and now that group of sophomores has a better idea of what to expect..
At 6-foot-2, sophomore center Angelina Chapple gives the Jaguars a true post in the sense of a capable passer and rebounder inside the paint. She averaged 3.8 points per game.
Sophomore 5-foot-9 forward Caroline Hemann averaged 4.5 points per game as a versatile and smart contributor on the floor.
Roach anticipates fellow 5-foot-9 sophomore forward Abi Jo Nelson to have a breakout season after averaging 2.1 points last season. “She’s athletic and aggressive,” Roach noted in a season preview email.
A pair of sophomore guards, Courtney Anderson and Emma Felt, will look to build on the experience from playing as freshmen in a wild Metro West Conference.
Anderson is a lock-down defender with a good outside shot, according to Roach, after averaging just 2.2 points per game in 2019-20. The Jaguars coach said Felt is an instinctive offensive player.
Chaska (24-5, 12-0) is coming off an undefeated run to the Metro West Conference title ahead St. Louis Park (13-12, 9-3), Robbinsdale Cooper (18-8, 8-4) and Chanhassen (12-13, 7-5). Jefferson was fifth with a 3-9 conference record followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s which was under new coach Michael Swann (6-20, 2-10) and Bloomington Kennedy (2-23, 1-11).
Chaska had three players average at least 11 points per game and all show be back for the Hawks including junior Mallory Heyer who is only a junior (averaged 20 points in 26 games). She added 23 points in a 70-56 loss to Eden Prairie in the Section 2-4A final.
