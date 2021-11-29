Kennedy tops Farmington after close loss to Park Center in season-opener  

Coming off a three-win season, Kennedy girls basketball coach Quintin Johnson has the team off to a 1-1 start after a successful weekend at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Hamline University Nov. 26-27.

The Eagles opened with a 44-39 loss to Park Center but rebounded Saturday with a 52-42 win over a Farmington team that built itself into a perennial state-tournament contender in recent years.

The Eagles used 24 points from junior guard Ashlee Burchette in the win over Farmington after she poured in 21 points against Park Center.

Burchette took part in the Jr. All Star Featured40 National Combine Series in mid-October, which was open to players from 2022-29 graduating classes.

Freshman Mya Green added nine points, sophomore Loni Harris added six points, seniors Nariah Dismukes and Samara Buchanan each had five points.

Burchette was 8-of-12 from the free throw line and made four 3-point baskets.

Kennedy led Park Center 20-11 at the half but the Pirates went on a 33-19 run in the second half for the win at Hutton Arena behind 14 points from sophomore Helen Ben and 11 points from junior Aminata Toure. 

Burchette led the Eagles with 21 points, followed by Dismukes with six points and five points each from sophomores Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan and Harris. Sophomore Hailey Williams also had two points.

The Eagles only have two seniors in Dismukes and Buchanan while they will rely on a strong junior and sophomore class to set the pace on the floor.

Kennedy opened the season against Minneapolis Patrick Henry Dec. 1 before traveling down Nicollet Avenue to face Richfield for the first of two meetings Friday, Dec. 3 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

 

