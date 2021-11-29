Kennedy tops Farmington after close loss to Park Center in season-opener
Coming off a three-win season, Kennedy girls basketball coach Quintin Johnson has the team off to a 1-1 start after a successful weekend at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Hamline University Nov. 26-27.
The Eagles opened with a 44-39 loss to Park Center but rebounded Saturday with a 52-42 win over a Farmington team that built itself into a perennial state-tournament contender in recent years.
The Eagles used 24 points from junior guard Ashlee Burchette in the win over Farmington after she poured in 21 points against Park Center.
Burchette took part in the Jr. All Star Featured40 National Combine Series in mid-October, which was open to players from 2022-29 graduating classes.
Freshman Mya Green added nine points, sophomore Loni Harris added six points, seniors Nariah Dismukes and Samara Buchanan each had five points.
Burchette was 8-of-12 from the free throw line and made four 3-point baskets.
Kennedy led Park Center 20-11 at the half but the Pirates went on a 33-19 run in the second half for the win at Hutton Arena behind 14 points from sophomore Helen Ben and 11 points from junior Aminata Toure.
Burchette led the Eagles with 21 points, followed by Dismukes with six points and five points each from sophomores Daviyana Singleton-Buchanan and Harris. Sophomore Hailey Williams also had two points.
The Eagles only have two seniors in Dismukes and Buchanan while they will rely on a strong junior and sophomore class to set the pace on the floor.
Kennedy opened the season against Minneapolis Patrick Henry Dec. 1 before traveling down Nicollet Avenue to face Richfield for the first of two meetings Friday, Dec. 3 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Dec. 1 vs. Patrick Henry
Dec. 3 at Richfield
Dec. 9 at Jordan
Dec. 14 vs. New Prague
Dec. 15 vs. Mound Westonka
Dec. 17 at Orono
Dec. 29 at Rochester Century 11:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 vs. St. Louis Park
Jan. 7 at Waconia
Jan. 11 vs. Cooper
Jan. 13 at Chanhassen
Jan. 18 vs. Chaska
Jan. 20 at Jefferson
Jan. 25 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Jan. 28 at New Prague
Jan. 31 vs. Orono
Feb. 3 at St. Louis Park
Feb. 8 vs. Waconia
Feb. 10 at Cooper
Feb. 15 vs. Chanhassen
Feb. 22 vs. Jefferson
Feb. 25 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.