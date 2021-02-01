Hannah Peters sparks Jefferson on Senior Night with 13 points
The first of two all-Bloomington girls basketball games found Jefferson (2-3) emerge with a 60-52 win over visiting Kennedy (0-4) on a night where the youth of the program stood out.
Kennedy sophomore guard Ashley Burchette showed her confidence with the ball to orchestrate the Eagles’ offense, finishing the game with 13 points.
Eagles senior Kali Kopeka hit her marks in the second half for a game-high 14 points, including multiple clutch 3-pointers to keep Kennedy within striking distance until late.
Kennedy coach Quintin Johnson said the team made too many small errors throughout the game, “which led to an eight-point loss. That’s really what it came down to – not knowing a certain play here or a rotation on defense. We go through it during practice to prepare them, then when we get into a game, the execution isn’t there and is something we have to fix.”
Finding the time to watch film in a classroom while distance learning is a tough reality.
“For a young team that is hard,” he said. “When we don’t execute, too much is put on a 10th grader’s shoulders night-in, night-out, that wears her down a little bit and she’s going through her growing pains.”
Jefferson senior Hannah Peters led the team with 13 points on senior night. Peters and fellow captain Rachel Hall are the lone seniors on the squad.
Jefferson led 27-21 at the break and Burchette scored in transition with a Eurostep before off the glass to tie the game at 32-32 less than five minutes into the second half. On the next possession, she drew contact in the lane to go to the free-throw line. She made the first and missed the second shot to take a 33-32 lead as the clock wound past 13:00 left.
Despite a wrapped shooting wrist, Jefferson guard Emily Roach made a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Jaguars bench to retake a 35-33 lead.
Hannah Peters had 13 points and Caroline Hermann added 10 points to lead the Jaguars.
Kopka swished the 3-pointer off a kick out from Burchette to tie the game at 37 passing the 12-minute point. The teams traded baskets as Jefferson stayed a possession or two ahead for the rest of the contest 49-46 then 51-46 with five minutes to play. Jaguars guard Simone Clay went coast-to-coast to pull ahead.
As the clock ticked under two minutes, Jefferson worked the ball around the perimeter to take off as much time as possible with each possession. Kennedy missed inside baskets to keep the Jaguars lead at 58-48 with a minute to go. Clay made two final free throws with seven seconds left to ice the game as she finished with eight points.
She was one of our Jaguars with eight points, joining Roach, Abi Jo Nelson and Chapple.
Following Kopka and Burchette for Kennedy were junior Nariah Dismukes with nine points, freshman Mya Green and senior Isabelle Miller each with six points.
Kennedy came into the crosstown rivalry looking for a second win after handing Washburn a 59-45 defeat on Jan. 23. The Eagles trailed by three points at the half and overwhelmed Washburn on a 34-17 run in the second half to close out the contest. Burchette led the way with 17 points followed by 14 points from freshman Daviyana Singleton-Buchanon.
“It was good to get that win but there is still a lot to work on,” Johnson said, knowing the bulk of a tough Metro West Conference schedule is ahead of them. Kennedy opened with a home-and-home series against Chaska, a team Johnson believes is the second-best team in the state, only behind powerhouse Hopkins.
“It’s a long way to go and I like us in our section because it is top-heavy with Holy Angels and I like how we did against Orono last year as a sixth-seed.”
Kennedy lost at eventual Section 6-3A finalist Orono 58-50 last spring in the first round. Second-seeded Orono lost to top-seed Holy Angels 72-50 to return to the state.
Johnson has the right coaches in place to help bring the next group of Kennedy basketball players up in assistant coaches Leslie Phelps and Kedrick Williams. Former Kennedy standouts Isy Odor and Kenisha Bell add a relatable element to the staff as both went on to a lot of college success. Odor was a standout post at Minnesota Crookston while Bell went on to become a standout guard for the Minnesota Gophers over three seasons and was drafted 30th overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2019 WNBA draft.
Her banner hangs on the wall inside the gym at Kennedy.
Johnson said Bell, who was in a similar position when she helped guide the Eagles to multiple state tournament appearances, is focused on mentoring Burchette.
“They’ve helped us leaps and bounds and you’ll see toward the end of the season we’re going to be a much better team,” Johnson said.
