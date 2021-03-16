Nelson, Peters 14 points spark third win of the season

Jefferson (3-12) sent its five seniors off the court in style with a 72-62 win over Orono March 9.

Ranked 15th in the latest Class 3A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, Orono led 32-29 at the break.

Jefferson sophomore Abi Jo Nelson shared the team lead with 14 points in a 72-62 win over Orono on March 9.

Hanna Peters and Abi Jo Nelson led the way with 14 points each while Emma Felt contributed 10 points and Emily Roach scored all nine of her points in the second half.

Felt, a sophomore, started a wild second half by jumping a kick-out pass, deflecting the ball in the backcourt where she wrestled it away from Orono’s Lauren Knudson. Felt waited for Peters, a 5-10 senior, to catch up and make the easy lay-up.

The Jaguars opened on a 10-1 run four minutes into the second half but the teams traded baskets crossing the midway point of the half. Orono’s Kayla Kallenbach hit her third 3-pointer of the half to give the visitors a 55-49 with 7:45 to go. 

Kallenbach finished with nine points, while Kaila Youngs led a trio of Spartans in double-digits with 16 points.

On the following possession, Roach, a junior, made her third 3-pointer of the half, this time from straight away to make it 55-52. Hemann, a sophomore, finds Peters on a pick-and-roll as Orono wanted to deny the long-range look by Hemann for an inside bucket to narrow the gap to 57-54 with seven minutes to play.

Felt tied the game at 57-57 by converting an open look on a 3-pointer off a feed from Roach with six minutes to go. Junior Simone Clay got into the action with a corner-3 to make it an 11-3 run for the Jaguars with 5:42 to go.

The Jaguars led 64-60 with 2:08 to go as Orono took a timeout to regroup as they stayed ahead until the final buzzer.

The win came after a 69-62 loss at Henry Sibley March 8, a 71-30 loss at Minnetonka March 6 and a 56-50 loss at home to Minneapolis South March 2.

 

