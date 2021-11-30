Stars open the season with 1-1 split at Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off
Behind a career-high 41-points from senior Kassie Caron, Holy Angels rebounded from an opening-game loss with an 83-41 win over Eastview in the Nov. 27 conclusion of the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tip-Off at St. Thomas Academy.
Ranked eighth in the preseason Class AAA state rankings, Holy Angels opened the tournament and season with a 74-67 loss to Roseville. Caron finished with 19 points while the Stars led by seven points in the second half but couldn’t make the baskets to maintain that lead in the end while the teams combined to take 67 free throws.
Senior Grace Massaquoi also had 19 points to join Caron for the Stars scoring lead. Sophomore Kiera O’Rourke added eight points.
The Raiders were led by Drew Johnson with 20 points, Gabrielle Kopp with 16 points and 12 points each from Hannah Hefferman and Hattie Mae DeVries.
Holy Angels returned to the same court the next day with an emphatic 83-41 win over Class AAAA perennial power Eastview. The Stars opened a 42-15 halftime lead while finding the shooting touch from range, led by Caron’s career-best 41 points who plans to play at Missouri Western State University next season. Massquoi followed with 13 points and Jenna Buer added 12 points. Sophomore Kaylee Caron added eight points.
Holy Angels coach Dan Woods is looking for a seventh consecutive trip to the Class AAA state tournament with several familiar faces back but without the services of six contributing seniors, including Frankie Vascellaro, Rachel Kawiecki, Lexi Egan, Grace Hoeppner, Becky Little and Kyleigh Zent.
Back this season are seniors Kassie Caron and Massaquoi and sophomores Kiera O’Rourke and Buer, among others.
The Stars are coming off a 20-3 record in 2020-21, which included a Tri-Metro Conference title, the Section 6AAA title and a run to the state semifinal before falling to Marshall 75-68 on the Target Center floor in April.
Holy Angels opened the home schedule against Burnsville on Nov. 30 and return home to face Mahtomedi (Dec. 4) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Dec. 9). Both games tip at 7 p.m.
The Stars head to Becker this season for a Feb. 19 contest at 2:30 p.m. and close out the regular season against Providence Academy on Feb. 24 (3:30 p.m. tip).
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Nov. 30 vs. Burnsville
Dec. 4 at Orono 1 p.m.
Dec. 7 vs. Mahtomedi
Dec. 9 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Dec. 16 at Shakopee
Dec. 21 at Jefferson
Dec. 22 at Cretin-Derham Hall
Jan. 4 at DeLaSalle
Jan. 7 vs. Fridley
Jan. 11 at Richfield
Jan. 14 vs. St. Anthony
Jan. 18 vs. Visitation
Jan. 21 at Washburn
Jan. 25 vs. Columbia Heights
Jan. 26 vs. DeLaSalle
Jan. 29 vs. Cooper 6 p.m.
Jan. 31 at Fridley 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Richfield
Feb. 8 at St. Anthony
Feb. 11 at Visitation
Feb. 18 at Columbia Heights
Feb. 19 at Becker 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 21 vs. Highland Park
Feb. 22 vs. St. Paul Central
Feb. 24 vs. Providence Academy 3:30 p.m.
