The 64th annual tournament is set to bring over 100 teams to Valley View and Dred Scott Fields
Six-foot tall trophies will be presented to the winners of each of the seven divisions Sunday to cap off the 64th annual Virg Ellrich Memorial Firemen’s Tournament for what has become an annual July tradition in Bloomington.
The Bloomington Knights of Columbus organizes the tournament with proceeds raised from entry fees and concessions distributed among the volunteer organizations that help keep the 102-team tournament running smoothly, including Kennedy Wrestling and Rhythm in Gold among others.
Tournament Director Jeff Barnes has been a staple in various capacities since 1980, becoming director of one of the largest adult softball tournaments in the Midwest in 1996.
Those seven divisions playing this year include: Men’s Tier I, II and III, Women’s, Co-Ed and Over 40 (wood bat) with teams coming from across the Midwest in addition to Florida, Texas and California.
The tournament begins Thursday, July 14 at Red Haddox Field with the annual Bloomington fire versus police game at 6 p.m. A tournament all-star game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Tournament play begins Friday evening at 6 p.m. after a home run derby in the shadows of the blue water tower at Valley View Playfields. The defending champions game will take place at 7:05 p.m. on Field 4 with the tent closing at 11 p.m.
Breakfast will be served Saturday and Sunday mornings under the big tent at Valley View with games resuming each morning at 8 a.m.
Pro wrestling is back near the water tower with a 4:30 p.m. start time Saturday.
Championship games begin Saturday evening for the Over-40 wood bat division, with the rest of the trophies decided starting at noon on Sunday.
