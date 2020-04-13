Bloomington residents have come to anticipate Jefferson football’s geranium fundraiser for the 50th year.
The flower sales help provide the financial resources to field more complete coaching staff, replace equipment when needed and other off-season incentives.
Head coach Tim Carlson says geranium sales bring in around $25,000 to help defer costs associated with having 17-18 coaches in the program.
The school district pays for eight coaches, including one paid coach for the freshman team, another for the sophomore team and six varsity coaches. “So the booster [QB] club picks up the tab for the other 10 coaches,” Carlson said. “That is a big expense.”
They try to keep shoulder pads updated which means eight to 12 pairs each season, running $250 apiece. The booster club organizes team picnics and buys off-season incentives like T-shirts and gift cards for the winners of training competitions among the players.
“So things really add up,” Carlson said, as a new football costs $70. “I’m lucky because our booster club has been really well run and we have enough of a bank balance to get us through this year but we are also finding out we just never know what might happen.”
Another big fundraiser for the program was already canceled in March. Helping host an MYAS state basketball tournament typically draws $17,000-19,000 over the weekend.
Geranium sales
Geraniums are available through April 26 from any Jefferson football player and come in red, white or pink in six plants in a 4.5-inch pot for $25; greenery plants (spike, fern, vinca vine or sweet potato vine) for $5 each or $30 for a tri-color hanging basket (red, lavender rose and pink). Flowers will be delivered on the weekend of May 16. Contact the booster club at jagsqbclub@gmail.com.
