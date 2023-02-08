Oak Grove 8th grader and G-Team snowboarder shows her style 

Bloomington eighth-grader Gretchen Gamble is well on her way to filling up her awards cabinet after finishing third at the Minnesota State High School Snowboarding and Freeskiing Championships on Jan. 21 at Hyland Hills.

Gretchen Gamble

Oak Grove eighth-grader Gretchen Gamble rides a rail during the state championships at Hyland Hills on Jan. 21. Gamble placed third in slopestyle with a score 47.666 which included her landing a 180 off a longer rail than usual, a move she’s worked hard to land cleanly.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments