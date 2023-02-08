Oak Grove eighth-grader Gretchen Gamble rides a rail during the state championships at Hyland Hills on Jan. 21. Gamble placed third in slopestyle with a score 47.666 which included her landing a 180 off a longer rail than usual, a move she’s worked hard to land cleanly.
Oak Grove 8th grader and G-Team snowboarder shows her style
Bloomington eighth-grader Gretchen Gamble is well on her way to filling up her awards cabinet after finishing third at the Minnesota State High School Snowboarding and Freeskiing Championships on Jan. 21 at Hyland Hills.
Gamble was one of three girls competing for overall points in three events slopestyle (mix of jumps and rails), rail jam (rails only) and big air (one jump).
She competed in slopestyle and rail jam while Prior Lake sophomore Stella Lobben was the only boarder of the three to compete in all three events. Prior Lake junior Ava Frothinger only competed in slopestyle.
Gamble scored a 47.666 in slopestyle while Frothinger was first with a 57.666 and Lobben was second with a 55.
Gamble said it was stressful to go up against high schoolers but she was ready for it.
“I’m happy with my competitions, especially my rail jam because I had landed a 180 off a longer rail than usual (eight feet long), which I have been working on for a long time. In slopestyle, I just had fun and I’m glad how it turned out.”
Gamble took up the sport as a 5-year-old, learning the sport at Hyland since she lives nearby. “My parents thought it was a sport I could really progress with,” she said in an email last week. She competes with Team Gilboa’s G-Team during the winter and is grateful for their coaching.
Gamble added two rail jam competitions this year for the first time and enjoyed the change of pace instead of doing strictly slopestyle events.
Through G-Team, she competes throughout the region at Buck Hill, Afton Alps and Wild Mountain with her biggest competition coming in 2019 at the US Snowboard and Freeski Association Nationals at Copper Mountain. She placed 18th after falling hard on her tailbone during practice.
“It was definitely a fun place to be but sadly on a warm up run I landed wrong on a jump hurting my tailbone making it difficult to do anything for the actual competition,” she wrote. “That resulted in me always being careful for warm ups. I’m still very happy that I went and proud that I competed through the pain.”
Area represented well
Jefferson juniors Riley Lodahl and Jakob Lamont competed in various events.
Lodahl scored a 43.666 to place 14th in slopestyle and Lamont was 23rd in rail jam.
Holy Angels sophomores Sam Nelson and Jack Woodward competed in slopestyle and rail jam. Woodward was 20th and Nelson was 25th in rail jam. In slopestyle, Woodward was 12th with a 45-point score and Nelson was 16th with a score of 40.
More action at Buck Hill
The state tournament continues at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville with half pipe (10:30 a.m.) and slalom competitions (12:45 p.m.) on Feb. 12 and concludes with skiercross and boardercross at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.
