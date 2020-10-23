The legal wrangling came to an end earlier this year, and now Bloomington voters will decide if they want to keep the organized garbage collection system the city implemented in 2016.
The questions will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot and are intended to satisfy a longstanding effort to give residents a vote on how their trash is collected.
In February, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the city acted outside its authority in rejecting a 2016 ballot measure proposed by residents, which called for a charter amendment to address organized collection. The ongoing legal wrangling for the right to vote on the city’s garbage collection ended with the February ruling, as the city council initiated the ballot process to address the ballot measure following the ruling.
The city is asking two questions related to organized collection. The first question asks if the City Charter should be amended to require residents to vote before the city changes the way solid waste is collected. The second question addresses the future of the current organized collection system.
The questions are designed so that voters vote yes or no to both, depending upon their preference. Voters who want to negotiate their own garbage collection and end organized collection would vote yes to both questions. Voters who want to keep organized collection would vote no to both questions.
For the charter amendment to pass, 51 percent of votes cast must be in support of the amendment.
Information about the ballot questions is available online at tr.im/ballotq.
