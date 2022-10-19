Republican Doug Fulton and Democrat Alice Mann are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Senate District 50, which was formed through redistricting this year.

This race has no incumbent. Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina), who represented much of what is now Senate District 50, is not seeking reelection after redistricting put her residence in Senate District 46, where Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) is running for reelection unopposed.

Doug Fulton, SD50 candidate

Doug Fulton
Alice Mann, SD50 candidate

Alice Mann
