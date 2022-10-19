Republican Doug Fulton and Democrat Alice Mann are facing off in the Nov. 8 contest for Senate District 50, which was formed through redistricting this year.
This race has no incumbent. Sen. Melisa López Franzen (D-Edina), who represented much of what is now Senate District 50, is not seeking reelection after redistricting put her residence in Senate District 46, where Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) is running for reelection unopposed.
Senate District 50 covers southern and eastern Edina, in addition to western Bloomington.
The Sun Current asked the Senate District 50 candidates to respond to a questionnaire for this Voters Guide. Their answers are below.
Doug Fulton
Address: 4706 Golf Terrace, Edina
Education: Dartmouth College – BA Political Science & Government
Occupation: Principal Partner, Avison Young Commercial Real Estate
Community involvement: Scoutmaster for BSA for the past 15 years, former chair of Our Lady of Grace Parish Council and Men’s Club, Minnesota State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for six years, commercial real estate over the past 35 years with small entrepreneurial businesses and large corporate companies
Contact information: doug@fultonforsenate.com, 952-213-0007
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
Our communities need someone who will work to lower the cost of living for families, promote excellence in our schools while keeping politics out of the classroom and support the men and women of law enforcement who keep us and our families safe. I believe that by listening first and talking second, it is much easier to negotiate a consensus and work together. It is incumbent upon us to change the direction of our state.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
For over 40 years, I have worked in an industry and profession that requires negotiations. It also demands a lot of give and take. These skills, along with my interpersonal relationship skills, have served me, my clients and those I do business with very well. It is important to take the needs and goals of all people into consideration before finalizing any suggested resolution.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
It’s important to note that by law, almost a 1/3 of the surplus is required to be deposited in the “rainy day” fund (if the fund is not already fully funded). After that, I believe it should be re-distributed in the following ways: 1) Refund to the taxpayers; 2) Using budget surplus funds to develop high-impact tutoring programs for small groups or one-on-one for any student who needs it. Also providing for safer schools and grounds with school resource officers in EVERY school, mental health professionals and social services available to all students & staff on a consistent basis; and 3) Incentivize more recruits into law enforcement in our communities.
Alice Mann
Address: PO Box 390174; Edina, MN 55439 (campaign address)
Education: New York State University, Bemidji State University: BS Biology; Meharry Medical College: MD; Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health: MPH
Occupation: Emergency Room Physician, Northfield Hospital; Medical Director, Wayside Recovery Center
Community involvement: Featured speaker at various community panels regarding public health and health care; volunteer at a variety of public school events; former Women Winning Board member; Minnesota State Representative, 2018-2020.
Contact information: dralicemann@gmail.com, facebook.com/DrAliceMann, twitter.com/DrAliceMann
What are your key issues and how do you plan to solve them?
I originally ran for office because I was tired of arguing with insurance companies about covering care for my patients. I was sickened by stories of people having to choose between rent or groceries and basic medical care. I believe that health care is a human right.
We also need to make sure that our public schools continue to provide the highest quality education to all children, to protect our environment, to protect women’s rights, to fight for social justice, follow truth and science, and to protect our democracy.
Please visit dralicemann.com for more details.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
During my first term as a State Representative, I crafted the bill that became the strongest regulatory law regarding pharmacy benefit managers (PBM’s) in the nation. PBMs are a middle man in the pharmaceutical chain that cause increases to drug prices, and also prevent patients from getting the medications they normally receive.
I worked with legislators, regardless of political party, to bypass partisan bickering and find solutions that would help all of our citizens.
Simply put, producing sound policy is more important than playing politics. In my first year as a State Representative, seven of my bills became law in a divided Legislature. This required setting aside personal politics and working across the aisle.
I am interested in helping people improve their lives, not playing politics.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I would fund the special education cross subsidy so that our public schools can use their revenue to fill all the other gaps they have. This would make the schools less reliant on property taxes and we can start to close the achievement gap so all of our children succeed. I would also put money back in the pocket of our hardest hit Minnesotans. We like to think that we always know best how to spend people’s money, but the truth is that each individual family has different needs and so we should make sure that they have the power to put their money where they feel it is most needed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.