Jefferson skier qualified for state with a seventh-place finish at Section 6 meet
Navigating the state Alpine course at Giant’s Ridge, Jefferson senior Gavin Frey made the most of his first appearance at the state meet March 10.
Frey placed 35th overall in a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 21.32 seconds out of 88 skiers.
He bobbled a little bit on the opening run in a time of 42.09 to place 49th but recovered in the afternoon run to put down the 25th-best time on Run 2 in 39.23 to climb the final standings.
“It is hard to describe,” Frey said of the moments in the start house before the second run, knowing it would be the last of his prep career.
“It wasn’t nervous or excited but I was confident in my ability to do it and the course was holding up.”
The Giant’s Ridge courses aren’t foreign to Frey, who has skied on the slopes with Team Gilboa, the club ski team he also races with.
What was different from the USSA races with Gilboa, or other high school seasons was the lack of cowbells and cheering at the bottom of the hill.
“It’s been weird not hearing the cowbells,” he said.
The crowd typically rings cowbells to cheer on the racers but because of COVID-19 protocols, spectators were not allowed on the hill.
Qualifying for the state wasn’t easy, going up against some of the best skiers in the state in Section 6 at Buck Hill the previous Monday, March 3.
Frey placed seventh overall in 47.57 seconds thanks to a blistering quick second run of 22.98. He was one of four skiers to turn in a sub-23-second time on the second run to advance to state.
“My first run at sections wasn’t amazing but I managed to put together a second run [to qualify],” he said.
First-year head coach Kari Garnett was a familiar face to the seniors as a former teammate and brought the group together from the start in early January.
“The team did outstanding for what we had, given we were just glad to have a season to ski at all,” Frey said. “It looked like we weren’t going to have a season for a while there but everyone grew like I’ve never seen.”
The Bloomington Alpine captain said the struggles of the season came earlier with the uncertainty of what was allowed for training. “Once we were allowed to interact with the team, the toughest part was getting back into shape,” he said.
Frey credits the four or five training sessions per week at Hyland Hills for building on that improvement, in addition to Garnett’s ability to not only coach but demonstrate on the snow what she talks about.
“We are all pretty close and it really is like one big family,” Frey said of the bonds created among the teammates.
After the section meet at Buck, Frey raced on the same hill with Team Gilboa for a USSA FIS race against college-or older men, finishing 25th.
Burns’ third trip
Holy Angels senior Sydney Burns placed 29th overall in 1:27.31 in her third trip to state. Burns was 31st on her first run in 45.41 and 35th on her second run in 41.90.
Holy Angels classmate Harry Mellas finished 55th overall in 1:26.58.
He was 63rd after the opening run in 44.50 and improved eight places with the 55th best time of 42.08.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.