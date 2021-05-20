A 28-year-old St. Paul man who was a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents from a Mall of America store made a desperate attempt to avoid arrest by scurrying across a busy freeway.
Although successful in making it across Highway 77, the suspect was met by waiting Bloomington police officers and was arrested.
Officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 5 p.m. May 11 following a report that the suspect had returned to the Sephora store, where he was suspected of shoplifting for the fourth time in six days, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A store employee, recognizing the man from previous incidents, approached him and asked if he needed assistance. Belligerent, the man backed away, telling the employee he would take anything he wanted. The man then fled the store, believed to have taken merchandise, Utecht explained.
A search for the suspect commenced, and he was located outside the mall. A police officer approached him along Killebrew Drive, but the man ran back toward the mall, eventually running through the west parking ramp before turning toward the freeway in an attempt to avoid arrest. He made it across the highway in rush hour traffic, only to be arrested by officers at the other side of the highway, according to Utecht.
The suspect is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise during his visits to Sephora. He was booked on suspicion of felony theft, simple robbery and fleeing a police officer on foot.
Repeat visitor
A 21-year-old North Branch man was arrested following a short chase outside a Bloomington hotel, accused of driving a stolen vehicle parked in the hotel’s parking lot.
Police officers were dispatched to Home2 Suites, 2415 E. Old Shakopee Road, at approximately 9:30 a.m. May 6. An employee had reported that the suspect had visited the hotel several times during the previous day, and had returned that morning, but was not a registered guest. And he was driving a vehicle that was missing its front license plate, Utecht said.
Officers at the scene examined the vehicle and determined that it had been reported stolen in Minneapolis. Witnesses at the hotel provided a description of the man who had been driving the vehicle, but a search of the area failed to locate him. He was eventually spotted as he exited the hotel, and when he was approached by a police officer, he attempted to run, but was quickly apprehended, according to Utecht.
Following his arrest on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, a search of the vehicle turned up several catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle, Utecht noted. The suspect was also booked for fleeing a police officer and possession of stolen property, and had two outstanding warrants.
Failed getaway
A 29-year-old Minneapolis man tried to outrun police officers in a stolen vehicle, but failed when he crashed the SUV in Richfield.
The incident began when a patrol officer was traveling southbound on Penn Avenue near 86th Street at approximately 8 p.m. May 12. The driver of the SUV inexplicably swerved, nearly hitting the officer’s squad car. The officer followed the vehicle at that point and learned that it has been reported stolen in Minneapolis. While following the vehicle, the suspect began to accelerate. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee through a residential neighborhood, prompting the officer to abort the pursuit, according to Utecht.
Another officer spotted the vehicle, however, on the 700 block of American Boulevard West, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Fleeing again, the vehicle drove into Richfield, where it crashed into two poles near the intersection of 77th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver and one of his passengers fled the vehicle while a second passenger remained in the vehicle, Utecht said.
A pursuit of the fleeing suspects by Bloomington and Richfield police officers ended with the arrest of both men.
The 29-year-old driver was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, fleeing in the vehicle and on foot, driving after revocation, possession of narcotics and three warrants. A search of the vehicle following the arrest turned up suspected narcotics, Utecht noted.
The passenger that remained in the vehicle, a 45-year-old Minneapolis man, was booked on suspicion of riding in a stolen vehicle and narcotics possession.
The fleeing passenger was also arrested following a pursuit, and reported that he had swallowed narcotics. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and escaped from the hospital without being booked by the police. The search for the man continued as of late last week, according to Utecht.
