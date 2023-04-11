Jaguars all-time scoring leader moves on
Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag announced April 5 via Twitter that he intends to play basketball next season at Southern California Academy.
He confirmed the move in a phone call on Monday, adding his family was on a spring break trip to California and toured the school, not intending to commit as quickly he did. “It checked all the boxes it needed to,” Freitag said, noting the developmental opportunities and a collective focus on player development. “I’ve played in the Jefferson program since third grade, so I put in nine years and wanted to finish it out there but we didn’t have the same goals or focus as I did which made it tough to blend in.”
The plan is to finish this school year in Bloomington and perhaps return to Jefferson for the final trimester to graduate with his friends and classmates.
Freitag leaves as the school’s scoring leader after surpassing Cole Aldrich’s career scoring record (1,618 points in three seasons) at Jefferson set in 2007. Freitag closed out the regular season earlier this year scoring 33 points in a 61-50 win on March 3 at Chanhassen. He added 58 points in two section games finishing his time at Jefferson with 1,676 points, 58 more than Aldrich, who went on to play college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks and played 10 seasons in the NBA.
Freitag is heralded as the top basketball recruit in Minnesota in 2024 and one of the top football recruits as well. He holds several Division I offers in each sport including offers at the University of Minnesota and University of Wisconsin.
Freitag said he talked with head coach Jeff Evens about the news and the longtime Jaguars coach “Wished me nothing but the best and they’ll be watching from afar. My family will still live in Bloomington so this is for sure isn’t the last time [Coach Evens} has seen me and was supportive.”
He averaged 29 points, 10.1 rebounds and four assists as a junior as the team finished 14-13 overall, losing the Section 3AAAA semifinal at Eagan 64-61 in overtime. The Jaguars were 7-7 in Metro West Conference play, finishing fifth after winning the conference in 2021-22 with a 14-4 record (20-7 overall) and a close section semifinal loss, 72-68 at Park of Cottage Grove.
Freitag was named the Metro West Conference Player of the Year, All-Conference, Jefferson’s Most Valuable Player, Best Underclassman, Best Free Throw percentage and is one of four players to receive the Captain’s Award alongside Gavin Luick, Anthony Thorman and Reece Washington.
Jaguar Award went to seniors Blake Mamalakis-Linderman and Washington.
Thorman was named the Most Improved Player and Metro West Academic.
This summer
Freitag is set to rejoin his Howard Pulley AAU team based out of Maple Grove starting this weekend with a tournament in Iowa before heading out for national tournaments this spring into summer. He isn’t going to play football this fall but plans to keep his options open for football in college.
