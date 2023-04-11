Jaguars all-time scoring leader moves on 

Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag announced April 5 via Twitter that he intends to play basketball next season at Southern California Academy. 

Daniel Freitag
Daniel Freitag earned several awards this season including Metro West Conference Player of the Year, Jefferson’s Most Valuable Player award and became the program’s all-time scoring leader surpassing Cole Aldrich.

