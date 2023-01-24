Jaguars junior goes for 30 points in 78-60 loss to Waconia on Jan. 20

Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag became the latest member of the 1,000 career point club when he helped the Jaguars top Kennedy 74-51 back on Dec. 16.

Danile Freitag surpasses 1,000 career points
Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag, middle, was honored ahead of the Jan. 20 game against Waconia after surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone recently. Freitag surpassed the mark during the Jaguars 74-51 win at Kennedy on Dec. 16. Jefferson head coach Jeff Evens, right, and assistant coach Jimmy Williams, left, presented Freitag with a commemorative basketball prior to the tip-off on Friday. 

