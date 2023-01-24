Jaguars junior goes for 30 points in 78-60 loss to Waconia on Jan. 20
Jefferson junior Daniel Freitag became the latest member of the 1,000 career point club when he helped the Jaguars top Kennedy 74-51 back on Dec. 16.
The Jaguars honored his milestone prior to the Jan. 20 contest against Waconia, a game Freitag would go off for 30 points in a 78-60 loss.
One of the top junior recruits in the state, Freitag is averaging 27.4 points through eight games this season as the team rode through a four-game losing streak.
Jaguar seniors Blake Mamalakis and Reece Washington added nine and six points, respectively. Waconia relied on 27 points from 6-foot-2 junior Gavin Olson, more than double his 12.1 points per game average. Jackson Hayes added 18 points while Tate McDonald and Chris Fulford each contributed 11 points for the Metro West Conference win.
Still early into the conference schedule, Jefferson is one of three teams at 0-2, joined by St. Louis Park and New Prague. Waconia, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Chanhassen share the lead with 2-0 starts. Chaska and Orono share fourth place with 1-1 records.
BSM, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, topped Jefferson 74-60 on Jan. 17 on the same floor as Friday’s contest.
Freitag led the team with 17 points while sophomore Marcus Horton had 12 points. BSM had three players in double digits led by Jayden Daisy with 21 points followed by 15 points from Jalen Wilson and 11 points from Abu Keita.
