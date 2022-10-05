A 36-year-old man carrying more than 100,000 doses of fentanyl was arrested in Bloomington after a report that he attempted to rent a hotel room using another person’s identity.
The arrest of Marcus Trice on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud turned out to be far more significant after a search of his luggage following the arrest turned up over 24 pounds of fentanyl. The Sept. 29 announcement came two days after Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges responded to the scene of a drug overdose death, the 12th recorded overdose fatality in Bloomington this year, Hodges said.
Trice was in possession of “M-box” pills, which tested positive as fentanyl. At more than 108,000 doses, the pills were enough to kill one-fifth of Minnesota’s population, according to Hodges.
The seizure during Trice’s Aug. 31 arrest was the largest fentanyl seizure ever for the Bloomington Police Department, and possibly the largest ever in Minnesota, Hodges noted.
Trice was charged in federal court Sept. 20 for possession of fentanyl, with the intent to distribute it, and remains in federal custody. With a federal conviction, “You can expect to go to federal prison for a long time,” Hodges said.
Trice is not a Minnesota resident and has a criminal history dating back to approximately 2006, Hodges noted.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., the CDC noted.
There was no known connection between the fentanyl seized in the arrest and the death of the man in Bloomington, whose name had not been released last week, at an apartment on the 1900 block of East 86th Street. The 32-year-old man’s death is part of a record year for the city. With 12 recorded overdose deaths so far, it’s nearly as many as were documented during the past two years, with eight deaths in 2020 and six deaths in 2021, according to Hodges.
With approximately 200 deaths across Hennepin County this year, “This is killing a lot of people in Minnesota,” he said.
“If you get high, you die,” he added.
The Bloomington Police Department has an embedded social worker available who specializes in drug and alcohol addiction and can assist with referral information by calling 952-563-4900.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.