A 36-year-old man carrying more than 100,000 doses of fentanyl was arrested in Bloomington after a report that he attempted to rent a hotel room using another person’s identity.

The arrest of Marcus Trice on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud turned out to be far more significant after a search of his luggage following the arrest turned up over 24 pounds of fentanyl. The Sept. 29 announcement came two days after Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges responded to the scene of a drug overdose death, the 12th recorded overdose fatality in Bloomington this year, Hodges said.

