Cruz Rojas, Bostic, Greenhouse, Carlson embrace the opportunity 

Four Kennedy wrestlers were added to the list of state participants from the storied program including senior Zach Greenhouse (126 pounds), junior Ja’Shaun Bostic (170), junior Max Carlson (120) and junior Kelsey Cruz Rojas (138) during the Class AA state wrestling meet last weekend at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Ja’Shaun Bostic
Kennedy junior Ja’Shaun Bostic (170), left, prepares to face Detroit Lakes senior Cade Jackson in the opening match on Friday. Jackson placed third.
Zach Grreenhouse
Kennedy senior Zach Greenhouse opened his 126-pound class against Dilworth-Glydon-Felton’s Jacob Luebke on Friday. Luebke won the match by a 5-2 decision.
Max Carlson
Kennedy junior Max Carlson (120), right, faces Pequot Lakes’ Easton Miller during their opening round match Friday. 

