Cruz Rojas, Bostic, Greenhouse, Carlson embrace the opportunity
Four Kennedy wrestlers were added to the list of state participants from the storied program including senior Zach Greenhouse (126 pounds), junior Ja’Shaun Bostic (170), junior Max Carlson (120) and junior Kelsey Cruz Rojas (138) during the Class AA state wrestling meet last weekend at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Greenhouse (27-15) drew Dilworth-Glydon-Felton freshman Jacob Luebke who was ranked 10th in the final poll. Luebke earned a takedown in each of the opening periods plus an escape in the second period to grow a 5-0 lead going into the final period. Greenhouse scored a takedown to make it 5-2 with 55 seconds left. Luebke lost his second-round match but went on to place sixth.
Bostic (15-15) drew fourth-ranked Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes, who moved on with a pin in 30 seconds. Jackson went on to place third at 170 pounds and helped Bostic earn a second match. Simley’s Danny Martin handed Bostic a 15-2 major decision loss in the consolation bracket.
Carlson (24-12) was pinned by 10th-ranked Easton Miller, a Pine River senior, 54 seconds into their opening round match. Miller lost his second-round bout, denying Carlson a second match.
Saturday’s one-day girls tournament featured Kennedy’s first state entrant Cruz Rojas (20-14). She opened with an 8-6 decision loss against Bertha-Hewitt’s Abby Ervasti, the eventual state champion.
Cruz Rojas led 3-2 with 29 seconds to go in the opening period before a 1-point penalty and reversal gave Ervasti a 5-3 lead after the period. Ervasti added three points in the second period as Cruz Rojas was cautioned for stalling earlier in the period.
In the third period she made it an 8-5 deficit with a reversal 29 seconds in after starting on the bottom. She narrowed the gap to 8-6 after Ervasti was called for stalling with 29 seconds to go.
Cruz Rojas earned a second match facing Owatonna’s Aliah Fischer in the consolation bracket. Fischer won 7-0 to place fifth.
