Third-ranked Holy Angels is averaging nearly four goals per game 

Bella LaMere and Audrey Garton each have 10 points just six games into the Holy Angels girls hockey season.

Reagan Loichle
Holy Angels senior Reagan Loichle, front, has six points on the season.
Audrey Garton
Stars junior Audrey Garton has a three-game points streak going after picking up two goals and one assist against Prior Lake then Thief River Falls before adding an assist against Warroad.

