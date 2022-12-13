Third-ranked Holy Angels is averaging nearly four goals per game
Bella LaMere and Audrey Garton each have 10 points just six games into the Holy Angels girls hockey season.
The Stars improved to 6-0 with an emphatic 5-3 victory over Prior Lake in a Dec. 6 contest played at Richfield Ice Arena.
Lakers senior Lula Swanson picked up her team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season less than nine minutes into the contest.
Stars senior Reagan Loichle put the home team on the board with a power-play goal coming just over two minutes later as Garton and LaMere were credited with the assists.
The Stars took control of the contest with a four-goal flurry in the second period as Anya Anderson tied the game two minutes into the period before Garton 37 seconds apart to build a 4-2 lead. LaMere finished it with a power-play goal less than five minutes later.
Holy Angels’ defense stifled the Lakers attack by a 38-18 shots edge while sophomore goalie Zoe Rimstad made 15 saves for her third win of the season. She made 23 saves in a 5-0 shutout win on Nov. 22 at Breck.
Sophomores Masyn Mullin and Marissa Jung each have four points on the season after each had an assist against Prior Lake.
Mullin played a role in both Stars goals in a 2-1 victory at Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian on Dec. 3.
The goals came during a five-minute stretch in the second period as Mullin converted on the power play with assists from Berit Loichle and Emilie Anderson at the 6:55 mark of the period.
Mullin and Anya Anderson set up Aislin Lacher on the full-strength goal at 11:33 to take a 2-0 lead into the final period.
Mound Westonka outshot the Stars 12-2 and 19-1 in the first and third periods, respectively while Holy Angels had a 13-6 shots edge in the middle period.
Holy Angels took three consecutive minor penalties during a span of 10 minutes as the Whitehawks broke up the shutout bid with a goal with two minutes left in regulation.
Stars junior goaltender Eva Bentley made a season-high 36 saves in her third win of the season. She has stopped 71-of-75 shots faced.
