A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman who was found dead in a Bloomington hotel room had a gunshot wound, and four people are in custody, suspected of second-degree homicide. 

Bloomington police officers were called to La Quinta Inn, 7815 Nicollet Ave., at 11:45 a.m. July 12 for a report of an unresponsive female in a hotel room. The officers determined the woman, Jennifer Ann Swaggert, had been deceased for some time, with visible signs of trauma. An autopsy revealed the gunshot wound to her upper body, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley. 

Detectives arrested a 39-year-old woman with no permanent address on July 15, and she is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Also arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide were three juveniles, a 17-year-old St. Paul boy, a 17-year-old Minneapolis boy and a 17-year-old Minneapolis girl. They are being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, Hartley noted. 

The circumstances leading to the arrests were not released as of Thursday evening. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments