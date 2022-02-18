A former Bloomington City Council member has died.
Jon Oleson, who served on the council from 2014-17, died Jan. 25.
Oleson was remembered by Mayor Tim Busse during the council’s Feb. 7 meeting and by Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board Chairwoman Cheryl Lewis during the board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
Oleson, 76, had served as a member of the city’s Planning Commission prior to his term on the council, and as a member of the HRA Board following his term on the council, Busse said. His membership on the HRA Board ended in January, according to Lewis.
Oleson self-published a book in 2017 while still a member of the council. The book, “What Legacy Are We Giving Our Kids,” was a project he had intended to finish in 2011, he said.
The book was inspired by his unsuccessful campaign as the an Independence Party candidate for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District in 2010. He lost to incumbent Erik Paulsen, and his vote total didn’t put much of a dent in the final tally of either Paulsen or the Democratic-Farmer-Labor opponent, but Oleson’s campaign sparked many conversations regarding issues affecting the district, conversations Oleson didn’t want to cease having simply because his campaign season was over, he recalled.
Lewis remembered Oleson as “a dedicated and committed public servant for both the city of Bloomington and his community.”
Oleson brought forward ideas and questions about representation, engagement and legacy, often asking, “How are we involving all the communities that make up our wonderful city in the decision-making process,” Lewis recalled. He was mindful of including and engaging youth in the community, as well the legacy the board provided, she noted.
“We honor Jon for the amazing and selfless person he was,” she said, remembering his words from the conclusion of his one term on the council. “I’ve really enjoyed interacting with my constituents, the opportunities and challenges of solving problems, sharing ideas, providing information and simply getting to know each other was so rewarding.”
Lewis also noted that Oleson could irritate her, as he always had a question and sound comment to share during discussions. “Sometimes it took him a while to get to what he wanted to say, but he always got there,” she explained.
“Bloomington has lost a really special person,” she said.
According to his obituary, Oleson was born in Garner, Iowa. His family later moved to Nerstrand and Bird Island, and ultimately to Halstad, Minnesota. Oleson graduated from Halstad High School, where he played varsity basketball and baseball, as well as the tuba in the marching band. He graduated from Concordia College with honors, majoring in history and political science. He would go on to earn a masters of education degree in school administration from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and a PhD in education from the University of Arizona.
He spent time as a farm laborer, camp counselor, railroad worker, milk delivery man, handyman, pizza maker and youth pastor before his 32-year career with Duluth Public Schools, teaching social studies and serving as a curriculum advisor for the school district. Later in his career he moved into administration, becoming an assistant principal at Denfeld and Central High Schools. In 2000 he moved to the Twin Cities, working as a school administrator until his retirement.
Upon retirement, Oleson founded the conflict-resolution firm Better Working Relationships and served for three years as director of administration at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Richfield, in addition to volunteering for several local organizations.
Oleson was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rhoda. He is survived by his sister, Miriam Petry, three children Nathan (Kristine), Ben (Penny) and Meggin (Lee) Gregory, nine grandchildren and several nieces.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave., Bloomington.
Oleson recorded several podcasts related to his book, which can be found through the book’s website, legacytokids.com.
