As a destination for business travelers, vacationers coming to town the night before a flight and organizations holding meetings and events, the Hilton Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport hotel is typically a busy property.
And with the hotel’s 300 rooms – sometimes filled with flight crews on layover, other times filled with corporations holding meetings in its conference and ballroom space – comes the demand for food and beverage services. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel would receive dozens of cases of beer during a delivery, according to Marc Faubert, the hotel’s general manager.
These days, not so much. The last delivery was for 10 cases of beer, he noted.
Demand for hotel rooms dropped significantly a year ago when travel nearly came to a halt with the onset of the pandemic. The demand has fluctuated in the year since, and remains at a fraction of where it was. Prior to the pandemic, the hotel would be more than 80% occupied on any given night. As cancellations started pouring in last March, occupancy dropped to less than 10% by the end of the month, Faubert explained.
There were nights when flight crews were the only occupants of the hotel. As the summer travel season commenced, the Hilton started booking additional rooms, with the building hitting a peak occupancy in the low 20% range last August, Faubert noted.
February was shaping up to be another month in the 20% range as of last week, but overall revenue continues to be far below what the hotel traditionally generates. The hotel’s ownership still has a lot of bills to pay, despite less revenue coming in, Faubert said.
Fewer bookings meant many employees found themselves out of work, at least temporarily. With the sharp drop in occupancy last March, the hotel furloughed 115 employees, shutting down its food and beverage services completely. With the sudden shutdown of the hotel’s kitchen, perishable foods were donated, and eventually frozen food that couldn’t remain in a freezer indefinitely was distributed, too. Faubert estimates the hotel wrote off $20,000 in food that was never served to a hotel guest.
The uptick in occupancy during the summer allowed the company to bring back some employees, and changes in protocols were part of the food and beverage services that resumed in August. Not all area hotels have resumed their food service, according to Faubert, and that has been an advantage for the Hilton. Providing food service is part of the contract between the hotel and airlines booking crews for overnight layovers, and catered meals were provided in the interim as the workaround to shuttering the kitchen, he noted.
But even with food service resuming and bookings eclipsing 20% of hotel occupancy, the Hilton is operating with approximately 30 employees, many working part-time hours and remaining eligible for some unemployment benefits and any future pandemic relief, Faubert said.
A handful of managers have been running the property since the pandemic began, and part of their jobs has been attending to the tasks that were the responsibility of furloughed employees. Accounting, sales calls and room cleaning have all been a part of a manager’s job during the past year, Faubert noted.
Across town
Bloomington’s DoubleTree hotel has been the site of many large conferences and events for 50 years, but is relatively quiet these days, as well.
With 568 rooms, and very little convention traffic coming through its doors during the past year, the hotel’s occupancy has dipped to as low as 5%, a far cry from its annual occupancy rate of more than 60%, according to Linda Dragt, DoubleTree’s general manager.
The pandemic may have slammed the brakes on group gatherings, but a few events have taken place, proving that hotels can accommodate groups and manage their events safely, Dragt said.
Over Labor Day weekend, the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation went ahead with its national conference at the DoubleTree. The convention typically draws 1,200-1,400 participants, but the 2020 edition drew about 225. Some participants didn’t want to be attend, but others would have had they been allowed to travel out of state and participate, Dragt explained.
There have been a few fall galas at the DoubleTree as well, she noted.
The galas included a virtual component, allowing people to be a part of the event if they didn’t want to attend in person. With safety protocols in place at the DoubleTree, decisions about gathering for events should be left up to the individuals and organizations hosting them, and not limited by a state decree, Dragt said. She thinks the attendance at events would surprise many people, and the ability to host modified events benefits the hotels, and by extension the Bloomington tax base, she explained.
The woes of the hotel industry have been largely ignored, according to Dragt. The pandemic’s impact is often illustrated by the decline in air travel, but such reports rarely look at how the hotel industry is affected, she said, lamenting, “There’s no sympathy for hotels.’
Dragt said that people think the doors will remain open at hotels regardless of how long the pandemic curbs bookings. But the hotels are independent franchises of national chains, and not immune to the prolonged financial hardships other industries are experiencing, as well, she added.
Staffing for the DoubleTree is minimal. With approximately 280 employees under normal operations, the hotel is largely functioning with 10 full-time and 10 part-time employees. There were layoffs of non-union employees, but the union employees providing food, beverage and housekeeping services are ready, and waiting, to return to work, according to Dragt.
Every week she receives phone calls from employees wanting to know when there will be work available. It would take a simple phone call to mobilize the employees she would need for an event, but she doesn’t have to make those phone calls very often, and it weighs heavily upon her with each passing month. “It keeps me up at night,” she said.
Watching and waiting
Cities regionally and nationally compete for events that fill hotels, and the Twin Cities is no exception.
Bloomington’s largest industry in the hospitality industry, and the Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau works to ensure that the city is the destination of choice for business travelers and organizations holding meetings and conventions, according to Bonnie Carlson, the bureau’s president and CEO. “We want them to stay in Bloomington, in our hotels,” she said.
The city’s hotels have the benefit of proximity to the airport, as well as Mall of America’s draw for leisure travelers. Those, along with conventions and group meetings, keep a steady flow of visitors coming to Bloomington’s hotels when there’s not a pandemic, Carlson noted.
The city’s average occupancy for its 9,000-plus hotel rooms averages about 70% annually. After the pandemic canceled gatherings and events at hotels across the city, and Mall of America closed temporarily, the April occupancy average for the city was 13%, Carlson said.
The local and national research the bureau tracks showed that the occupancy rate for the city was about 33% by the end of last summer, similar to national numbers, Carlson noted.
Leisure travel is expected to drive the increase in occupancy this year, with group bookings at Bloomington’s hotels potentially becoming more consistent in the latter half of the year. Will it be enough to raise occupancy rates beyond 50% for the year? “That would be a win,” according to Carlson.
Faubert said the Hilton has event bookings scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of the year, at least for now. The events scheduled at his hotel are largely rebooked events that were canceled last year, and they’re tentative. The hotel has had to be lenient in its reservation policies in order to get group commitments for this year, he explained.
The corporate expectation is that it will take until 2022 to see a return of the convention business the hotel was doing in 2019, he noted.
Faubert expects that there will be changes in the travel patterns of business clients with the move to conducting Zoom meetings during the pandemic. There may be fewer face-to-face gatherings in the business world, he said. “I don’t know if that need is going to get to where it was prior to COVID.”
The DoubleTree has the advantage of booking larger gatherings and is in the process of renovating the entire hotel, inside and out. Dragt is seeing strong demand for event space this fall, and beyond. There are organizations that need to meet in person, and people are tired of being limited to Zoom meetings to conduct their business. “People want to be together,” she said.
The Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau can only do so much to attract visitors to the city when events are canceled and group gatherings are subjected to state restrictions. “There is no foundation or historical data that can help us,” Carlson said.
The bureau is funded largely through a portion of the lodging tax collected from hotel customers across the city. When travelers stop showing up, the funding starts to dry up. Carlson estimated that two-thirds of the bureau’s funding through the lodging tax has been lost during the past year.
As a result, the bureau furloughed 10 employees by the end of last March, paused its promotional campaigns and started looking at what comes next, including the first steps to be taken as visitors return to the city. The expectation is that people will be willing to book leisure travel as conditions permit. “There is, we believe, some pent-up demand,” Carlson said.
Dragt oversees a largely empty building, but she remains optimistic about the future. “We need to think positive,” she said.
She tries to find something good in every day at the hotel, and is bolstered by visions of a brighter future.
“Humanity has a choice,” she said. Her choice: “Think positive and move forward.”
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.